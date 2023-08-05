Best remedy for box tree moths: It really helps!

The box tree moth can cause enormous damage to your beloved box tree. In this article you will learn how to recognize the infestation and what the best remedy for box tree moths is!

Although small, the box tree moth (Cydalima perspectalis) can cause tremendous damage and even death to your box tree if the infestation goes undetected. Therefore, in order to deal with this pest, you should be well acquainted with it. Here we give you useful information about the control and the life cycle of the box tree moth.

Box tree moth – origin and distribution

Although the box tree moth is widespread in Germany, it has only been invading Europe for the last 15 years. Its roots are in East Asia and it arrives on our continent via container ships. The interesting thing about this pest is that it uses humans and their mobility to spread. This is how it gets into your gardens. Unfortunately, there are no natural enemies of the box tree moth in Europe and it can attack the plants undisturbed. However, there are methods to combat it, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

appearance and life cycle

The juvenile caterpillars of the box tree moth are about eight millimeters long and reach a length of about five centimeters before pupating. They have a green body with light and dark dorsal stripes and a black head. The delta-shaped butterflies are about 40 millimeters wide and 25 millimeters long with spread wings. Their wings are pale, with distinct brown borders.

The moth itself only lives for eight to nine days and is not normally found on boxwood but on other plants, but it always lays its eggs on boxwood. The development time of the larvae from egg to pupation is strongly dependent on temperature and lasts between three and ten weeks. Due to their short lifespan, they lose no time. In no time they lay their eggs again and the next generation hatches. From spring to late summer, the insect produces up to four new generations every eight to twelve weeks.

At the end of the year, each box tree moth caterpillar looks for a sheltered place in the bush tree, wraps itself in a cocoon of cobwebs and leaves and falls asleep there. The following spring, the process described above begins again.

signs of an infestation

As already mentioned, the traces of a box tree moth infestation can go unnoticed for a long time. Originally they feed on the leaves of the common boxwood (Buxus sempervirens) and the small-leaved boxwood (Buxus microphylla), and later also on the bark.

However, at this early stage, the signs of an infestation are mostly in the lower part of the tree and can only be seen if you look carefully. Only as the infestation progresses, when the caterpillars penetrate the inside of the tree, do the injuries caused become more obvious. Clear signs are eroded leaves, feeding marks on the bark, cobwebs between the shoots and a brownish-yellow discoloration of the plant.

The box tree moth also leaves crumbs of excrement which appear as greenish deposits in the webs. It is therefore important not only to know what it looks like, but also to be able to recognize the signs of an infestation in order to eliminate it quickly. Which is the best remedy against box tree moths, find out right away!

Best remedy against box tree moths

Fighting box tree moths naturally is a topic that concerns many hobby and professional gardeners alike. Read here which home remedies you can use to get rid of the pest! It is not clear which is the best remedy against box tree moths. That is why we have presented two methods here that gardeners describe as extremely successful in the fight against the box tree moth.

Combat box tree moths with algae lime

Algae lime is an effective home remedy for combating the box tree moth. It supports plant health in a natural way – and to the delight of many hobby gardeners, it is also very effective in combating box tree moths. It is also approved for use in organic farming. Algae lime is commercially available as a fine powder that you can sprinkle on infested trees. This significantly reduces the caterpillars.

Notice: Eye lime can also be used as a preventive measure.

Best remedy against box tree moths – high-pressure cleaner

How can you fight the box tree moth with home remedies? Use a high-pressure cleaner for this! This is an extremely effective method, but it requires skillful preparation.

If you want to fight the box tree moth with a high-pressure cleaner, spread a light-colored woolen cloth behind the plant. It is also advisable to secure the boxwood to the base with a few heavy stones. Then start spritzing it with water from the opposite side of the cloth. This will land the caterpillars on the prepared pad. Throw them away quickly as they are extremely agile and will immediately try to crawl back into their hiding place.

Newspaper against weeds in joints and beds – you can find a simple trick with a lasting effect here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

