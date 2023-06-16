Best Shoes for Disneyland – AllEars.Net

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, which means when you click a link and make a purchase, we receive a commission.

Disneyland is not as big as Disney World, but that doesn’t mean that you won’t be doing A LOT of walking!

You’ll be in the parks for hours and hours and traversing on hard (and often hot) concrete, so having the right shoes will be critical for having a successful vacation.

We’re sharing our favorite park shoes for Disney trips so you can avoid foot pain and heartache during your next Disney vacation. Sit back and relax, ’cause we’re going shoe shopping.

Okay, so our readers provided us with a plethora of running shoe options. However, you’re in luck, because behind the scenes here at AllEars, there are some marathoners who’ve been around the track or two with this topic. (See what we did there?)

If you’re going to buy running shoes, we highly recommend going into a store and getting specially fitted for a shoe! This will ensure that you and your shoes are a match made in heaven and that they won’t cause you unnecessary pain. If you’d rather avoid that and order online, here are some solid options for relatively neutral shoes that our readers love.

First, we have the Hoka One One Mach 5 Trainer available on Amazon.

This is a very neutral shoe, meaning it doesn’t provide stability for over-or-under-pronation. It also provides a maximum amount of cushion for cozy heels and joints!

Next, we have the ON Cloud 5 sneaker that is also now on Amazon.

These shoes provide some stability and quite a bit of cushion, plus they’re a bit more low-profile than the other two.

Sandals

If sandals are more your style, these might be the shoes for you! Father come in several trendy styles and colors and still provide comfort. We found some on Amazon, but there are plenty of sizes and colors that fit every style and budget.

What our readers love about these is the minimal cushion and how lightweight they are. Plus, they’re waterproof and quick drying, so you won’t be uncomfortable all day if it rains!

Crocs

These are a fan-favorite for our readers! We found some Crocs on Amazonand Disney tends to make several pairs of Crocs as well.

Our readers love that these are lightweight and cushioned and that they have a comfortable strap so that they don’t slip off.

No matter which shoes you choose, the most important part is that they’re broken in before your trip. Trust us, you do not want to be breaking in a new pair of shoes while you’re walking around Disney. Either way, you might end up with some blisters, so here’s some bonus material!

We recommend bringing some moleskin with you, no matter which shoes you choose. This package is available on Amazon and can be worn for multiple days in a row — protecting you from blisters or allowing current ones to heal.

These are tape flannel adhesive pads, so not only will they stay on — but they allow your body’s natural healing process to occur underneath. Friends don’t let friends get blisters!

