During high intensity exercise, our body produces energy mainly through anaerobic glycolysis. This metabolic pathway involves an accumulation of hydrogen ions (H+) inside our cells, with a consequent decrease in intramuscular pH. It would seem that this increase in acidity can cause muscle fatigue and a decrease in neuromuscular performance. The ability to buffer these hydrogen ions could be an advantage in fatigue management and could result in improved performance at high intensity. For this reason, various substances have been analyzed, such as bicarbonate and la beta-alaninewhich could offer help in this regard.

Beta-Alanine, Carnosine and Performance Enhancement — Beta-alanine, in particular, appears to be able to increase muscle stocks carnosine. High concentrations of this molecule have been associated with a reduction in fatigue during exercise, although the mechanism underlying this effect is currently unclear. Carnosine stocks can be tripled from one chronic beta-alanine supplementation for 1-6 months and there is strong scientific evidence that this can lead to improved performance in exercises lasting between 30 seconds and 10 minutes.

Beta-alanine and the gym — The same exercise against resistance (the training "with weights" that is done in the gym, not to be confused with endurance sports), is fully part of the efforts of an anaerobic nature. For this reason it has often been hypothesized that beta-alanine can be a valid aid to improve performance in this sport. Although this hypothesis has not yet been fully confirmed by scientific data, in many supplements for the gym we find beta-alanine among the ingredients in concentrations more or less comparable to those recommended by the guidelines.

Beta-alanine, maximal strength and muscular endurance — A recent study has attempted to demonstrate the effectiveness of this molecule in improve maximal strength and muscular endurance. 19 participants, accustomed to training in the gym, were divided into two study groups. One group received beta-alanine supplementation, while the second received tablets of the same size and weight but containing only maltodextrin. Before and after an 8-week training period, all participants were tested on their maximal strength (one repetition maximum of squats and bench presses) and their muscular endurance (maximum number of repetitions with a load equal to 60% of their maximal repetition just tested). The result? All participants improved during the two months of training, but this is probably only due to the sessions performed, because there was no difference between those who took beta-alanine and those who took the placebo.

The conclusions of the researchers — Therefore, beta-alanine would not seem effective in improving maximal strength and muscular endurance performance. While for the first parameter this was foreseeable (a maximum repetition is carried out in a time clearly lower than 30 seconds and an appreciable number of hydrogen ions is not produced), as regards the muscular endurance the discussion is more complex. Arguably, previous studies that have demonstrated a positive effect of beta-alanine have used it a load closer to 40% of repetition max, versus 60% in the current study. This second load may have reduced the test execution time too much (