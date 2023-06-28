Beta hCG value: what it is and why it is important during pregnancy

What is meant by hCG beta value? And why is it so important in pregnancy? The reasons are many.

Better known as pregnancy hormone, Beta hCG is a substance produced in the early stages of embryo formation which then determines the placenta. This hormone also stimulates the corpus luteum to produce progesterone. Measurement of Beta hCg values ​​is indicated for establishing the onset of pregnancy, for diagnosing an ectopic pregnancy, for monitoring a threatened miscarriage and for screening for Down syndrome.

Therefore, in the event that a pregnancy is suspected, the first test to be carried out is precisely that of Beta hCG. The detection of the hormone in the blood can be verified between six and 18 days after ovulation. Unlike, however, its measurement, which can take place from the eleventh day from the presumed conception or from the fourteenth if in the urine.

Beta hCG value, what you need to know

The Beta hCg test is prescribed for the identification of “normal” pregnancies and to identify those of a pathological nature and for the threat of miscarriages. Beyond pregnancy it is also used as a tumor marker. But how does it work? This test allows you to accurately measure the value of chorionic gonadotropin found in the urine or blood of women to certify the pregnancy in progress. Outside of pregnancy it is indicated to confirm or eliminate the suspicion of a tumour.

The test can be carried out as a preventive measure if the woman has undergone surgery or therapies that can cause damage to the foetus. Beyond gestation as mentioned, it can be used as a tumor marker. In some cases, in fact, traces of Beta hCg are released in the body in the presence of both benign and malignant tumors, especially in the case of pathologies affecting the ovary or testicle.

Beta hCG test, what do high values ​​mean? (tantasalute.it)

Beyond pregnancy, high Beta hCg values ​​can indicate the presence of cancer, endocrine disorders, the presence of abnormal antibodies in the blood, alterations due to the intake of fertility drugs.

This is why it is extremely necessary to consult a gynecologist who will be able to indicate what to do and what tests to possibly perform. In fact, due to the specific clinical situation, the professional will also prescribe the ultrasound checks to which the woman must undergo during pregnancy if the cause of the high value is the gestation, or in the opposite case, i.e. other pathologies in progress, will be able to indicate the patient what to do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

