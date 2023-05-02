Beta-thalassemia, prevention avoids over 400 cases a year

Seven thousand people, of which about half live on the major islands: 2,700 in Sicily and 1,100 in Sardinia, according to estimates. These are the numbers of beta thalassemia, a rare genetic blood disease, among which a very positive figure also stands out: thanks to prevention, over 400 new cases are avoided every year, and our country, however, confirms itself at the forefront in Europe in terms of diagnosis and therapies. These aspects were underlined by the experts who spoke today at a press conference organized by the Franco and Piera Cutino Foundationon the occasion of the 10 years of activity of the “Cutino” Hematology Campus, at the Villa Sofia Cervello Hospital in Palermo: every year over 1,400 patients access the Campus, about 2,000 studies of the healthy carrier of thalassemia are carried out and more than 5,300 blood transfusions, essential for the survival of patients.

Prevention is possible thanks to celocentesis: a Sicilian record

Beta-thalassemia is a form of thalassemia caused by certain defects in the genes that regulate the production of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen throughout the body. It affects both sexes equally. Healthy carriers in Italy are over 3 million and also in this case the highest incidences are always found in the two islands and in Puglia. “In couples at risk, in which both parents are healthy carriers, one in four children can be born with thalassemia – explains Aurelio Maggio, Director of the UOC Hematology and rare diseases of the blood and hematopoietic organs of the Cervello Hospital -. For some years, however, celocentesis has been available, a prenatal diagnosis test developed precisely in Sicily, which is able to identify, in couples at risk, already 15 days after the pregnancy test (seventh week), the state of health of the fetus and the presence or absence of the disease, through a vaginal sampling. It is the earliest diagnostic test in the world, created thanks to the support of the Cutino Foundation”. It is currently available at the Palermo hospital, but is offered free of charge to all patients treated in other Italian healthcare facilities. If there were no possibility of prevention – the experts underline – the numbers of thalassemia would be much higher.

Care and life expectancy

Anyone with this disease needs continuous transfusions, usually one every 20 days, as explained by Gian Luca Forni, Director of the Microcitemia Department of the Galliera Hospital in Genoa: “If thalassemia is not treated, the patient faces a serious anemia due to the lack of production of the right amount of hemoglobin, the protein contained in red blood cells responsible for the transport of oxygen in the tissues, with dangerous consequences. In addition to transfusions, pharmacological therapies must be taken to avoid the damage caused by the accumulation of iron, carried in excess by transfusions and toxic, to vital organs such as the pancreas, liver and above all to the heart”. Transfusions and iron removal have changed the history of the disease: life expectancy has increased enormously and that of a newborn born today with thalassemia is the same as a child without the disease. At the same time, the quality of life has increased. The data collected on Italian patients to date show a median survival of about 65 years, when 40 years was about 20 years. New drugs, one of which has already been approved, also make it possible to considerably reduce the frequency of transfusions.

“Thanks to the continuous progress of research, the pathology is increasingly treatable – underlines Giuseppe Cutino, President of the Franco and Piera Cutino Foundation -. In the last quarter of a century we have worked to be able to provide answers to the concrete needs of all patients. We are very happy to be able to celebrate today the 10 years of activity of the Hematology Campus which bears the name of my father and my sister, who died of the disease – adds Giuseppe Cutino -. At the Campus, we collaborate fruitfully with the hospitals united at Villa Sofia Cervello and we have certainly made an important contribution. I take this opportunity to thank the partners who support us in the various activities of Thalassemia day (which falls on 8 May): Vertex, Agios, Chiesi global rare diseases, Bioar and Tecnoplast”.

5 online meetings for patients and caregivers

In fact, a series of activities are organized for the anniversary, including an international conference in Palermo, which will be attended by representatives of the institutions, clinicians and patients. Five online talk shows for patients and caregivers will also be held in the coming weeks, dedicated to as many aspects of the disease. The meetings will be attended by a clinician and a patient from centers distributed throughout the peninsula, who will meet for about half an hour.

The need for information

Despite the progress, beta-thalassemia is still underestimated and little known, both by institutions and citizens, and there is little coordination even between hospitals. In fact, it is also essential that patients are followed up by specialized centers and it is hoped that the network of hemoglobinopathies centers will soon be established. “The Franco and Piera Cutino Foundation represents our requests and needs – concludes Clementine Pacmogda, a patient with sickle cell anemia -. Their work must continue above all in encouraging the prevention of the disease and access to innovative treatments. The life of us patients has objectively improved over the years. However, the pandemic has complicated and partially compromised social and health care. Above all, Covid-19 has further reduced the number of blood donors in Italy and this can make it more difficult to administer transfusions which are fundamental for us”. In fact, there has not been a generational turnover of donors, and for this too it is necessary to inform and sensitize citizens: it is a question of health education – concludes Cutino – which should be done starting from elementary schools.