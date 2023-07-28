Home » Betafin Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3150/2023 of 12.06.2023
Health

Betafin Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3150/2023 of 12.06.2023

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3150/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14074/2022 Betafin Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano

Attachments:

Betafin Spa Min della Salute – ordinance of the Lazio Tar, Section III Quater n 31502023 of 12062023.zip (ZIP 1.28 Mb)

See also  Covid, 35,043 new cases out of 216,735 swabs and another 93 deaths

You may also like

Not good for metabolism: This is what happens...

Restrictions on Health Rights for LGBTI People in...

“We have overthrown the Bazoum regime”

Make your own salad dressing: tips and recipes...

Friday’s Headlines: CERA Vote Count, Increased Air Travel,...

Women fall more from the stairs than men...

The Fight for Forza e Coraggio: A Historic...

When is your next care consultation?

Elderly people in the summer between heat and...

Lower high blood pressure naturally – these are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy