Betatex Spa / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3141/2023 of 06.12.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14071/2022 Betatex Spa against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Regions, and vis-à-vis the Ministry of Economy and Finance, Provincial Agency for Health Services, Autonomous Province of Trento.

Attachments:

All. 1 202303141_03 (PDF 145.3 Kb)

All. 2 2022-11-22_22_49_49_666_Appeal Betatex c Ministry of Health_signed (PDF 0.55 Mb)

All. 3 2023-02-08_15_04_53_32_Reasons added Betatex c Regione Puglia_signed (PDF 234.8 Kb)

All. 4 2023-03-08_17_28_44_752_Second reasons added Betatex c Puglia Region – Lazio TAR_signed (PDF 264.2 Kb)

All. 5 2023-02-13_14_58_16_407_Reasons added Betatex c Regione Piemonte_signed (PDF 242.9 Kb)

All. 6 2023-02-09_11_04_20_446_Reasons added Betatex c Regione Emilia Romagna_signed (PDF 249.5 Kb)

All. 7 2023-01-31_20_14_56_051_Reasons added Betatex c Sardinia Region_signed (PDF 252.8 Kb)

All. 8 2023-02-13_12_32_26_136_Reasons added Betatex c Regione Umbria_signed (PDF 255.2 Kb)

All. 9 2023-02-11_05_53_27_681_Reasons added Betatex c Veneto Region_signed (PDF 246.3 Kb)

All. 10 2023-02-04_05_52_57_014_Reasons added Betatex c Regione Toscana_signed (PDF 262.3 Kb)

Application for notification of public proclamations_signed (PDF 220.2 Kb)

