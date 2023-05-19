Betrayal trauma: when infidelity is bad for your health

The betrayal? It is bad for your health, not only mental but also physical. According to the experts, heartache makes you sick!

It is no longer a simple rumor: betrayal is bad for health, not only mental but also physical. But what is meant by infidelity in a couple? Betrayal is considered as the breaking of a pact that took place between the two partners explicitly or implicitly.

The two lovers who decide to go through life together, through more or less heated discussions, clarify what can be tolerated and what really is not allowed within their sentimental relationship. The violation of one or more “clauses” represents a betrayal.

According to experts, a person engaged in a relationship engages in a faithless attitude when he allows a third party to enter his intimate sphere, without the official partner being aware of it. By intimacy we do not refer only to the physical one, but also to the emotional ones. Therefore, a platonic relationship is also considered a betrayal, that is, one that does not include the sexual aspect. Disloyalty, acting behind the back of the other is therefore considered as an infringement of the initial agreement.

The betrayal immediately makes you sick, especially the heart at risk

The effects of infidelity on the betrayed are known. Those who suffer infidelity often experience feelings of abandonment, sadness, anxiety and irascibility. Real crying crises may also appear, with very harsh repercussions on self-esteem. If it has been certain for years that betrayal undermines the foundations of the emotional relationship, and involves the onset of psychic and emotional problems, little was known about the effects on the body.

A recent study has highlighted the correlation between infidelity suffered and the appearance of blood circulation problems, high blood pressure, cardiac and renal dysfunctions and tachycardia. Symptoms related to “post infidelity stress disorder, also known as cheating trauma.”

The betrayed partner experiences dysfunctional emotions, for this reason he tends to distance himself from social contexts, to prefer solitude, to constantly ruminate on what happened. The person who suffers the infidelity of the other blames himself for the failure of the relationship. Mental brooding is very frequent, the betrayed goes through all the moments of the relationship, trying to understand what could have pushed the partner into the arms of another person.

In reality, in general, those who cheat do it for reasons that have little to do with their partner. In fact, according to experts, the greatest number of betrayals is consumed when one feels unsatisfied with one’s life, often professional or in moments of transition of existence. Such as, for example, reaching 50 years of age, an age in which there is a tendency to make a sort of summation of the objectives achieved and the wishes fulfilled.