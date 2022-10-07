The Washington Post asked its readers a question on the basis that “drinking coffee or tea regularly can provide a variety of health benefits”.

The world has always been divided between those who are frequent users of coffee and those who instead exclusively use tea (green and black). The morning is sacrosanct to consume one of the two products and thus start the day full of energy and vitality.

However, if so far you have wondered who of the two sides is actually right in supporting his reason in considering his best drink, do not worry anymore.

The definitive answer published a few days ago by the Washington Post has arrived which reported the study of the National Library of Medicine which finally highlights this diatribe under the correct expository light it deserves.

Better coffee or tea? Let’s see what science says, you will be really surprised….

Is coffee or tea better? The American study

As we have said several times, in our country the coffee it is an essential ritual that is regularly consumed by about 7 out of 10 Italians in the morning as soon as you get up.

Without exceeding the doses, for doctors, coffee is one of the healthiest drinks on the planet and it could even prolong life. Nutritionists generally advise not to exceed 400 mg of caffeine per day (equal to 3-4 cups without sugar), excellent for allowing this drink to do its duty.

Coffee contains hundreds of different compounds, some of which offer important health benefits. Many of these compounds found in coffee are antioxidants that protect against oxidative stress in the body caused by free radicals.

Scientists have identified around 1,000 antioxidants in coffee beans, and hundreds more develop during the roasting process.

Antioxidants also fight inflammation, an underlying cause of many chronic conditions, includingarthritis, atherosclerosis and many types of cancer.

However, regular coffee intake has been found to be linked to a lower risk of death from various serious diseases such as diabetesl’Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

In a study with the New England Journal of Medicine, the association between coffee consumption and risk of death was investigated. The study involved 229,119 men and 173,141 women between the ages of 50 and 71 and found that those who drank the most coffee had significantly less likely to die during the 12-year study period.

On the other hand, tea?

In contrast, researchers at the National Library of Medicine explained that the “tea is undoubtedly good for blood pressure, cholesterol, stress levels, mental health and productivity”.

The Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Peking Union Medical College also share the same opinion, which afterwards accurate Education they found that drink tea (at least) three times a week reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke not only in the elderly but also in the younger ones as a preventive care.

“Drinking tea lowers the risk of cardiovascular mortality“, Explained the researchers. “In fact, when we extended our analysis we found that tea continued to reduce overall mortality over a 6-year period“.

This is because, according to the researchers, tea contains antioxidants that may have health benefits and because tea drinkers tend to have healthier lifestyles.

So who is the winner?