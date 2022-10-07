Home Health Better coffee or tea? Here comes the definitive answer (but you won’t like it)
Health

Better coffee or tea? Here comes the definitive answer (but you won’t like it)

by admin
Better coffee or tea? Here comes the definitive answer (but you won’t like it)

The Washington Post asked its readers a question on the basis that “drinking coffee or tea regularly can provide a variety of health benefits”.

Cup of coffee and tea (Photo by @ labespresso.it)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

The world has always been divided between those who are frequent users of coffee and those who instead exclusively use tea (green and black). The morning is sacrosanct to consume one of the two products and thus start the day full of energy and vitality.

However, if so far you have wondered who of the two sides is actually right in supporting his reason in considering his best drink, do not worry anymore.

The definitive answer published a few days ago by the Washington Post has arrived which reported the study of the National Library of Medicine which finally highlights this diatribe under the correct expository light it deserves.

Better coffee or tea? Let’s see what science says, you will be really surprised….

Is coffee or tea better? The American study

As we have said several times, in our country the coffee it is an essential ritual that is regularly consumed by about 7 out of 10 Italians in the morning as soon as you get up.

TO NOT MISS ANY UPDATES FOLLOW US ON OUR INSTAGRAM

Best time to drink coffee
Coffee in cups (Photo from Pexels)

Without exceeding the doses, for doctors, coffee is one of the healthiest drinks on the planet and it could even prolong life. Nutritionists generally advise not to exceed 400 mg of caffeine per day (equal to 3-4 cups without sugar), excellent for allowing this drink to do its duty.

See also  Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and Covid case bulletin today 17 May. LIVE

Coffee contains hundreds of different compounds, some of which offer important health benefits. Many of these compounds found in coffee are antioxidants that protect against oxidative stress in the body caused by free radicals.

Scientists have identified around 1,000 antioxidants in coffee beans, and hundreds more develop during the roasting process.

Antioxidants also fight inflammation, an underlying cause of many chronic conditions, includingarthritis, atherosclerosis and many types of cancer.

However, regular coffee intake has been found to be linked to a lower risk of death from various serious diseases such as diabetesl’Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

In a study with the New England Journal of Medicine, the association between coffee consumption and risk of death was investigated. The study involved 229,119 men and 173,141 women between the ages of 50 and 71 and found that those who drank the most coffee had significantly less likely to die during the 12-year study period.

On the other hand, tea?

In contrast, researchers at the National Library of Medicine explained that the “tea is undoubtedly good for blood pressure, cholesterol, stress levels, mental health and productivity”.

The Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Peking Union Medical College also share the same opinion, which afterwards accurate Education they found that drink tea (at least) three times a week reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke not only in the elderly but also in the younger ones as a preventive care.

Drinking tea lowers the risk of cardiovascular mortality“, Explained the researchers. “In fact, when we extended our analysis we found that tea continued to reduce overall mortality over a 6-year period“.

See also  The Master and the Immunologist: a talk-concert for research on female diseases

This is because, according to the researchers, tea contains antioxidants that may have health benefits and because tea drinkers tend to have healthier lifestyles.

infused green tea to digest
Infusi and green tea (Pixabay Pexels)

So who is the winner?

Best in coffee for cancer and diabetes, tea for blood pressure and cholesterol, while par for heart and longevity!

You may also like

Against viruses (and perhaps also Covid) a mucus-based...

Meat, take the call from the Ministry: why...

here’s what to watch out for

The drink most loved by Italians is good...

Influenza, from today the vaccine for the over...

the rules to avoid risks- breaking latest news

Misano Adriatico, killed with a gym barbell: the...

Hours at the desk? So you burn fat...

Nine out of ten doctors in favor of...

Cough and sore throat, FLU OR COVID? Remove...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy