Better help for victims through new competence centers

For decades it was hardly possible for thalidomide victims to find adequate comprehensive medical care. With the Rummelsberg Hospital in Schwarzenbruck in Middle Franconia and a large family doctor’s practice in Herne in North Rhine-Westphalia, the last two of a total of ten multidisciplinary competence centers distributed throughout Germany have now received their funding approval from the Contergan Foundation.

“This completes the network,” said a spokesman for the foundation, which has the legal mandate to provide services for those affected by the drug scandal. The ten centers that have been selected since 2021 – two of which are located at the university hospitals in Aachen and Cologne – will be funded with 3.5 million euros this year.

One focus of treatment is orthopedics. It is true that thalidomide victims have often been able to cope with everyday life in recent decades with various aids and extreme, acrobatic movements. But a life without arms, with legs that are much too short, is not only difficult and exhausting. It literally hits the bones and the joints.

The pharmaceutical company Grünenthal from Stolberg near Aachen brought the over-the-counter sleeping pill and tranquilizer Contergan onto the market in 1957. Unlike the previously available sleeping pills and sedatives, its newly developed active ingredient thalidomide is completely safe, the company promised. Contergan quickly became one of the most consumed drugs in the young Federal Republic of Germany; it was also strongly recommended for pregnant women.

About 2400 thalidomide victims in Germany

Because thalidomide causes severe embryonic damage in the first three months of pregnancy, up to 10,000 women around the world have given birth to children with wasted arms and legs and other disabilities, and an unknown number of stillbirths.

About 2,400 thalidomide victims still live in Germany today. All are now over 60 years of age. In addition to the prenatal damage caused by thalidomide, there are now more and more consequences and natural age-related problems. In the ten multidisciplinary competence centers, care is geared towards these special needs.

Contergan was not taken off the market until the end of 1961 – thanks to the persistence of the Hamburg doctor Widukind Lenz, who had done his own research on the increasing number of birth defects in newborns. As with previous references from doctors, Grünenthal initially dismissed everything as “unproven” and “unscientific”. It was only when the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” reported on Lenz’ findings that she withdrew the drug.

To this day, thalidomide is synonymous with one of the biggest drug scandals in history. At the beginning of the year, the planned House of History in North Rhine-Westphalia took over the large private collection of the thalidomide victim Catia Monser, who was born in Düsseldorf in 1961. These include prostheses, thalidomide promotional items and all dosage forms of the drug, which Grünenthal sold internationally with great financial success at the time.

