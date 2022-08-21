Home Health better mulberries or cherries? here is what the study reveals
better mulberries or cherries? here is what the study reveals

Mulberries are delicious and bring a lot of benefits. But are they good or bad for cholesterol? better to prefer cherries? Let’s find out!

Are mulberries good or bad for cholesterol?

According to some studies, this fruit helps to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood, thanks to the presence of fiber but also to the abundance of phytosterols. Mulberries increase the side effects of cholesterol-lowering drugs.

Within these fruits it contains phytosterols, molecules of vegetable origin that decrease the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine, helping to reduce the amount of fat in the blood by about 15%.

Regarding the lipid profile, the predominant fatty acid is thelinoleic acidwhose intake through food is essential both because our body is unable to synthesize it but also because it guarantees the reduction of the serum and hepatic concentration of triglycerides and bad cholesterol.

Mulberries are therefore valid allies for a healthy lifestyle. They also manage to have a laxative and detox effect on the body. Eaten before bedtime help counteract insomnia. You can also try them in the salad where they bring a perfect touch of originality. Finally, with the leaves it is possible to make infusions with diuretic and hypoglycemic properties.

Cherries turn out to be a little sweeter, but still they are not bad for your health and not even bad for cholesterol.

How to eat mulberry and cherry

Mulberries are ideal for a healthy snack or breakfast. Better to eat them raw;

In reality they are also good in risotto or to combine with a salad. If we want something more greedy, they can also be used in the preparation of syrups, ice lollies, granitas, jams, cakes and even with the leaves you can make many relaxing infusions.

See also  On "Salute" on newsstands: what will become of Covid?

Same thing goes for cherries, they are excellent enjoyed as a snack with dried fruit or yogurt. They are able to satiate and are also excellent for diuresis. Homemade jams are certainly better than what you find at the supermarket! also you can make a nice tart or pie.

