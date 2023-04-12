Eat chicken with potatoes it’s a popular dietary habit among young and old, but nutritionists warn us against this combination. In fact, however tasty it may be harmful to health.

Let’s start by saying that in reality there aren’t many scientific studies to support this theory, but several naturopaths have discovered that combination of meat and starchy foodslike potatoes, can cause harm to health.

First, eating foods that are too high in fat and seasonings can have negative effects on your hair. Scientific research has shown that some foods are more responsible for hair loss than others, while healthier foods can help maintain healthy, thick locks. Among the foods to avoid are white meats with skin, especially if combined with potatoes.

Furthermore, it appears that thecombination of meat and foods rich in starchsuch as potatoes, pasta and rice, should be avoided altogether if certain digestive and intestinal problems are to be avoided.

Starches require an alkaline digestive environment to digest, while chicken requires an acidic environment. When you eat meat and starches at the same time, your body is unable to digest them properly. This can cause problems such as bloating, reflux, heartburn, excess gas and a longer and more laborious digestive process, also causing physical and mental tiredness.

So to avoid health problems, it is better avoid eating chicken with potatoes at the same meal. However, if you choose to opt for this delicious dish, it’s important to pay attention to portions and choose lighter cooking options, such as grilled chicken and baked potatoes. In any case, you should always consult a doctor or nutritionist to receive personalized advice on your diet.