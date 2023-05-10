Better not to wear these

One of the most effective ways to take your look to the next level is by choosing the ideal lipstick color to wear. It can be difficult to figure out which colors look best on you. However, if you choose the wrong color and texture, lipstick can make you appear older than you really are. But don’t worry! We’ll tell you a few make-up tips and something else that’s important – these are the lipstick colors that make you look older! Mature women should rather avoid them.

How can lips look bigger and younger?

When you’re not feeling so good, lipstick is just the thing to cheer you up and look more confident. It immediately makes you appear more awake and draws attention to your lips and not to your tired-looking eyes. You should be more selective in your makeup choices as you age. This is because lips tend to thin as we age, and darker lip colors only compound this by making lips appear even smaller than they actually are. If you want your lips to look bigger and younger, it’s best to stick to lipstick colors that are lighter and more natural-looking, like coral and pink tones. It is in your best interest to avoid anything very bright and gaudy as this could draw attention to tiny lines or defects in the mouth area and make you appear older than you really are.

Lipstick colors that age

There are some general principles to keep in mind when choosing a lipstick color that suits your complexion, but ultimately you should wear the lipstick color that you feel most confident in. Being careful about what shade you wear can help you avoid shades that can make you appear more washed out and mature.

Avoid bright lipsticks – fuchsia

This color is suitable for young women with dark hair. Mature women should avoid fuchsia lipstick because it makes them look older.

Pearlescent pink lipstick

It seems like the trend of wearing pink pearlescent lipstick is dying. Still, it’s not surprising that there are still ladies who sport the long-forgotten shade on their lips.

If you want a lipstick with barely noticeable pigmentation, you should focus on a salmon shade with a semi-matte finish.

Lipstick colors that age – carrot color and orange

Orange, juicy tones are enjoying increasing popularity again. However, we would only recommend them to women who are in their 20s and have flawless skin. Mature ladies look older with the orange. In addition, this color makes the teeth look yellower.

Nude shade should be avoided

As we age, our complexions fade and women who wear muted lipstick give the impression of trying to hide their lips. Accentuate your lips with a lipstick that’s not too adventurous. Choose shades that are calming, light, and neutral. Ladies with dark hair, for example, should look for lipsticks in a coffee-beige shade. Ladies with blonde hair can opt for a dusty rosé shade.

Lipstick colors that make you look older – too dark a shade of brown

The shade of brown lipstick is considered a beauty secret weapon by many mature women, but we should tell you something. Dull tones blend with the skin and make the face look tired. Dark brown lipstick draws attention to blemishes, especially dark bags under the eyes.

Purple color will make you look older

Purple is a color that has been gaining popularity in recent years, yet it makes you appear older than you really are. Purple color accentuates the wrinkles formed on your lips from laughter, which helps make your face look older overall.

How to do makeup on lips – bonus tips

Jazz up your look with these makeup tips.

Apply lip foundation

Never want to experience smearing or bleeding from your lipstick? The main purpose of lip primer is to prevent lipstick from smudging and settling in the creases around the mouth. On aged skin, lipstick often appears blotchy as the substance tends to migrate past the edge of the lip line. For this reason, lip primers are an extremely helpful beauty product as they completely prevent smudging.

Don’t forget the lip liner

The lip liner can perform numerous functions to give the lips a beautiful, glossy look. It prevents lip color from smudging and seeping into the fine lines around the lips – something no woman wants to draw attention to. In addition, you can use it to change and improve the natural lip contour. If you want to make your lips look fuller, use a lip liner that either matches your lipstick perfectly or is a shade darker than your lipstick. A waterproof lip liner creates the ideal barrier, allowing lip color and gloss to stay in place much longer.