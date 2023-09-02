Home » Better than drugstore products: This home remedy makes teeth really white
Health

Better than drugstore products: This home remedy makes teeth really white

by admin
Better than drugstore products: This home remedy makes teeth really white

Tooth whitening or bleaching at the dentist is very expensive. But there are simple and inexpensive home remedies that remove discoloration. Read here how your teeth will become whiter again.

All you need for dental care is baking soda, for example in the form of commercially available baking powder.

Soda is so good for your teeth

Baking soda has the ability to naturally whiten yellowed teeth, which is why it is an ingredient in many specialized “whitening” toothpastes. It also neutralizes unpleasant odors and can therefore help against bad breath.

How to whiten teeth with baking soda

Sprinkle some baking soda on the dampened toothbrush and brush your teeth with it. After a few weeks, the teeth will be visibly whiter.

Be sure to use fine baking soda powder and not coarse baking soda, such as Kaiser baking soda.

Remember, brushing your teeth at least twice a day is important for good-looking, healthy teeth. In the case of intense discolouration, you should also check your eating habits: smoking, drinking a lot of coffee and tea and some other habits are responsible for discolored teeth.

See also  AI discovers new super antibiotic, beats even resistant bacteria

You may also like

University of Buenos Aires (UBA) Approves Modifications to...

Serie A, Atalanta-Monza 3-0 and Napoli-Lazio 1-2 –...

Fitness Boxing Bids Farewell: Nintendo UK Removes Game...

endive salad with grapefruit and pear | >...

Cardiac arrest warning symptoms for women and men

The Emergence of Disease X: A Potential Pandemic...

MDR Talk “Fact is!” on the topic: “Help,...

Understanding and Overcoming Barriers to Mental Health Support...

Cardiac arrest, so wearables and smartphones will be...

Recognizing the Gender-Specific Symptoms of a Heart Attack:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy