Better than drugstore products: This home remedy makes teeth really white

Tooth whitening or bleaching at the dentist is very expensive. But there are simple and inexpensive home remedies that remove discoloration. Read here how your teeth will become whiter again.

All you need for dental care is baking soda, for example in the form of commercially available baking powder.

Soda is so good for your teeth

Baking soda has the ability to naturally whiten yellowed teeth, which is why it is an ingredient in many specialized “whitening” toothpastes. It also neutralizes unpleasant odors and can therefore help against bad breath.

How to whiten teeth with baking soda

Sprinkle some baking soda on the dampened toothbrush and brush your teeth with it. After a few weeks, the teeth will be visibly whiter.

Be sure to use fine baking soda powder and not coarse baking soda, such as Kaiser baking soda.

Remember, brushing your teeth at least twice a day is important for good-looking, healthy teeth. In the case of intense discolouration, you should also check your eating habits: smoking, drinking a lot of coffee and tea and some other habits are responsible for discolored teeth.

