Better to avoid: Which sleep routines you should break

The most popular bedtime ritual of the Germans

From hot milk with honey to meditation – tips to help you fall asleep are a dime a dozen. But according to a Statista survey, most Germans rely on a completely wrong sleep routine: watching television. Tricks such as taking sleeping pills, listening to music and relaxation exercises follow at a distance behind.

The number one of the popular sleep routines sounds quite comfortable at first: snuggle up in bed, watch TV and fall asleep relaxed. But according to experts, the popular routine is anything but helpful – and even has the opposite effect: it keeps us awake longer.

Several studies, including a joint study by Harvard University and the University of Surrey , show that people who regularly expose themselves to bright room lights or light from the television before sleeping impede their melatonin production. The hormone melatonin plays an important role in falling asleep because it regulates the sleeping and waking rhythm. Especially the high proportion of blue light when watching TV inhibits the release of melatonin and delays falling asleep.

These bedtime rituals should really help

According to experts, televisions, computers and smartphones ensure that you don’t get tired. But what can really help you fall asleep? Since many different things affect the length and quality of sleep, there is no single tip. The German Society for Sleep Research and Sleep Medicine (DGSM) advises paying attention to good sleep hygiene, i.e. behavior that promotes healthy sleep. Experts recommend these sleep hygiene rules:

Always get up at the same time.

Only go to sleep when you are really tired and sleepy.

Do relaxation exercises before going to sleep.

Exercise regularly, but you should do this at least two to three hours before bedtime.

Caffeine is taboo four hours before bedtime.

Don’t smoke just before bed.

You should avoid taking a nap in the afternoon.

Drink as little alcohol as possible.

Avoid sleeping pills.

