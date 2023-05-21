«Bettiol got the times wrong, Ineos impeccable»

Reading time: < 1 minutes

Who expects a Moreno Argentina on a war footing for the umpteenth day of extreme tranquility among the big names is off track.

«For me Thomas and Ineos have been impeccable – comments – They left the pink jersey because it’s not needed now and they’ve earned Groupama as an ally».

But won’t they have to shoot anyway? Uphill, however, the Ineos is the best.

“That’s true, but they don’t have all the responsibility on them. And having a team that can help you is no small thing. They are normal racing favors, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pinot move in a certain way for Ineos ”.

Don’t you mind seeing the pink jersey today twenty minutes behind the leaders?

“Audiences need to understand that results and entertainment don’t always mix. There is another busy week, Ineos did well to manage the team the old-fashioned way “.

Have Oldani, Ballerini and Bettiol convinced you?

“I would like to comment on the victories and not on the placements, but I certainly applaud their goodwill. If today there was a show it is thanks to the fugitives, even if our team made some mistakes”.

For example?

“Bettiol is what I expected more from. In my opinion, attacking alone with sixty kilometers to go and launching the sprint from so far are two mistakes, he got the times wrong on both occasions. But I repeat, at least they are small signs. Let’s take them and move on.”