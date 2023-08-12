between Allegri and Gasperini ends in a draw

The editorial staff on Saturday 12 August 2023, 7.33pm

Al Dino Manuzzi of Cesena there is the friendly expectation between Juventus and Atalanta. A challenge that will allow both Allegri and Gasperini to test the general condition of the teams in view of the debut in the league, fixed in exactly one week.

22:21

Cambiaso: “There is optimism for the start of the championship”

Here are Cambiaso’s words immediately after the triple whistle of the match: “Everything is fine. I’m very happy, we are preparing for next season. I like moving around on the pitch, we’re doing well and we have to continue like this. Udine’s debut? There is optimism, we have to win games.”

22:19

90’+2′ – Juve-Atalanta ends

Juve-Atalanta ends with the result of 0-0

22:17

90′ – Two minutes of added time

Two minutes of added time assigned, it will go on until the 92nd minute

22:09

84′ – Pasalic enters for Atalanta

Gasperini inserts Pasalic in place of Koopmeiners

22:07

82′ – Allegri Lancia Hasa

Allegri gives space to the young Hasa who takes the place of Locatelli

22:05

79′ – Left call from Koopmeiners

Left foot from distance by Koopmeiners: easy save by Pinsoglio

22:04

78′ – Yildiz sends the ball into the curve

Yildiz tries with a powerful left foot: curve ball

21:58

71′ – Three more changes by Allegri

Yildiz, Rugani and Huijsen enter in place of Danilo, Bremer and Chiesa

21:56

69′ – Juventus close to the lead

Very occasional Juventus: action developed by Chiesa on the left, Nicolussi Caviglia serves who passes to Soulé who kicks with a sure shot, finding save on the line by a Nerazzurri defender

21:53

67′ – Allegri changes three players

Allegri also inserts three new players: in Gatti, Nicolussi Caviglia and Iling in place of Alex Sandro, Miretti and Weah

21:52

66′ – Triple substitution for Atalanta

Triple substitution for Atalanta: Zortea, Carnesecchi and Touré enter for Zappacosta, Musso and Lookman

21:44

59′ – Milik nearly scored

Poisonous left foot from Milik that grazes the top corner

21:42

57′ – Pinsoglio and Kostic are on the field

For Juventus there are Pinsoglio and Kostic who replace Perin and Cambiaso

21:42

56′ – Gasperini inserts Scamacca

Double substitution for Atalanta: Scamacca and Ruggeri enter for Zapata and Bakker

21:39

53′ – A blow to the wrist for Cambiaso

Cambiaso is off the field due to a hand injury. The doctors immediately rushed to bandage the Juventus player’s wrist. Cambiaso returned to the field regularly

21:32

46′ – The second half begins

Kick-off for the second half of Juventus-Atalanta

21:31

46′ – Entrano Milik and Soule

Double change for Juve: Milik and Soulé enter in place of Vlahovic and Rabiot

21:16

45′ – The first half ends

The first half of Juve-Atalanta ends: no added time

21:14

44′ – Vlahovic tries again

Accurate cross from Cambiaso for Vlahovic’s head: the ball just a little too high

21:13

43′ – Yellow card for Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro also gets a yellow card. The Juventus defender landed Lookman

21:10

39′ – Vlahovic scared Musso

Vlahovic’s left foot from distance: the ball flies over the crossbar

21:05

35′ – Musso saves the result from Weah

Juve responds with Chiesa serving Vlahovic, but the Serbian forward sticks. Weah arrives on the ball and goes for a sure blow, but Musso deflects for a corner

21:05

34′ – Perin blocks Ederson

Ederson’s header easily blocked by Perin

20:55

26′ – Double chance Atalanta

Double conclusion by Atalanta with Koopmeiners and Bakker: the black and white defense rejects

20:49

19′ – Juve close to scoring

Progression of Vlahovic who serves in the center of the Chiesa area, but the Juventus striker misses the decisive thrust after Djimsiti’s advance

20:47

17′ – Scalvini cautioned

Scalvini lands Vlahovic: the referee draws the yellow card

20:44

14′ – Musso opposes Miretti

Miretti tries with a strong right from the edge: Musso blocks

20:43

12′ – Koopmeiners try

Koopmeiners left-footed player who doesn’t worry Perin: high ball

20:40

9′ – Chiesa is close to winning

Juve pushes: Cambiaso’s cross from the left towards the center, Chiesa doesn’t get there by a whisker

20:39

8′ – Weah gets Musso dirty

Weah’s insidious right foot from distance: Musso deflects for a corner with some difficulty

20:35

5′ – Study phase between Juve and Atalanta

Slow rhythms in the first minutes of the friendly match between Juve and Atalanta. The Bergamo players have more possession along the left-handed side

20:30

1′ – Juve-Atalanta begins!

There is the kick-off of Juventus-Atalanta, the last pre-season friendly begins for the two teams

20:25

Gasperini launches Zapata despite market rumors

Although Roma have taken some steps forward for ZapataGasperini has decided to insert the striker from the first minute in the test against Juventus, with Scamacca starting on the bench

20:15

Juve, who is Luis Hasa

Luis Hasa is also on the bench for Allegri. Read the focus on the young Juventus player here

20:08

Juve his Diarra

Obviously Juve’s attentions are also on the market. Diarra is on Giuntoli’s notebook to strengthen the midfield after the sales of Rovella and Zakaria. Read everything.

19:53

Juve, three important returns for Allegri

Good news for Juventus. The formation lined up by Allegri has highlighted three important returns to the starting lineup and which provide excellent indications in view of the championship debut with Udinese: on the pitch there are Rabiot, Danilo and Perin who have fully recovered from physical ailments

19:45

Juve-Atalanta, the official formations

Juve (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer Alex Sandro; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Vlahovic, Church. All. Allegri

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Female; Djimsiti, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Backer; Koopmeiners; Shoes, Lookman. All. Gasperini

19:30

Juve-Atalanta friendly, kick-off coming soon

The friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta will kick off at 20:30. The match between the black and whites and the black and blues will be played at the Manuzzi stadium in Cesena one week before the expected start of the Serie A championship

