between Allegri and Gasperini ends in a draw

The editorial staff on Saturday 12 August 2023, 7.33pm
Al Dino Manuzzi of Cesena there is the friendly expectation between Juventus and Atalanta. A challenge that will allow both Allegri and Gasperini to test the general condition of the teams in view of the debut in the league, fixed in exactly one week.
22:21
Cambiaso: “There is optimism for the start of the championship”
Here are Cambiaso’s words immediately after the triple whistle of the match: “Everything is fine. I’m very happy, we are preparing for next season. I like moving around on the pitch, we’re doing well and we have to continue like this. Udine’s debut? There is optimism, we have to win games.”
22:19
90’+2′ – Juve-Atalanta ends
Juve-Atalanta ends with the result of 0-0
22:17
90′ – Two minutes of added time
Two minutes of added time assigned, it will go on until the 92nd minute
22:09
84′ – Pasalic enters for Atalanta
Gasperini inserts Pasalic in place of Koopmeiners
22:07
82′ – Allegri Lancia Hasa
Allegri gives space to the young Hasa who takes the place of Locatelli
22:05
79′ – Left call from Koopmeiners
Left foot from distance by Koopmeiners: easy save by Pinsoglio
22:04
78′ – Yildiz sends the ball into the curve
Yildiz tries with a powerful left foot: curve ball
21:58
71′ – Three more changes by Allegri
Yildiz, Rugani and Huijsen enter in place of Danilo, Bremer and Chiesa
21:56
69′ – Juventus close to the lead
Very occasional Juventus: action developed by Chiesa on the left, Nicolussi Caviglia serves who passes to Soulé who kicks with a sure shot, finding save on the line by a Nerazzurri defender
21:53
67′ – Allegri changes three players
Allegri also inserts three new players: in Gatti, Nicolussi Caviglia and Iling in place of Alex Sandro, Miretti and Weah
21:52
66′ – Triple substitution for Atalanta
Triple substitution for Atalanta: Zortea, Carnesecchi and Touré enter for Zappacosta, Musso and Lookman
21:44
59′ – Milik nearly scored
Poisonous left foot from Milik that grazes the top corner
21:42
57′ – Pinsoglio and Kostic are on the field
For Juventus there are Pinsoglio and Kostic who replace Perin and Cambiaso
21:42
56′ – Gasperini inserts Scamacca
Double substitution for Atalanta: Scamacca and Ruggeri enter for Zapata and Bakker
21:39
53′ – A blow to the wrist for Cambiaso
Cambiaso is off the field due to a hand injury. The doctors immediately rushed to bandage the Juventus player’s wrist. Cambiaso returned to the field regularly
21:32
46′ – The second half begins
Kick-off for the second half of Juventus-Atalanta
21:31
46′ – Entrano Milik and Soule
Double change for Juve: Milik and Soulé enter in place of Vlahovic and Rabiot
21:16
45′ – The first half ends
The first half of Juve-Atalanta ends: no added time
21:14
44′ – Vlahovic tries again
Accurate cross from Cambiaso for Vlahovic’s head: the ball just a little too high
21:13
43′ – Yellow card for Alex Sandro
Alex Sandro also gets a yellow card. The Juventus defender landed Lookman
21:10
39′ – Vlahovic scared Musso
Vlahovic’s left foot from distance: the ball flies over the crossbar
21:05
35′ – Musso saves the result from Weah
Juve responds with Chiesa serving Vlahovic, but the Serbian forward sticks. Weah arrives on the ball and goes for a sure blow, but Musso deflects for a corner
21:05
34′ – Perin blocks Ederson
Ederson’s header easily blocked by Perin
20:55
26′ – Double chance Atalanta
Double conclusion by Atalanta with Koopmeiners and Bakker: the black and white defense rejects
20:49
19′ – Juve close to scoring
Progression of Vlahovic who serves in the center of the Chiesa area, but the Juventus striker misses the decisive thrust after Djimsiti’s advance
20:47
17′ – Scalvini cautioned
Scalvini lands Vlahovic: the referee draws the yellow card
20:44
14′ – Musso opposes Miretti
Miretti tries with a strong right from the edge: Musso blocks
20:43
12′ – Koopmeiners try
Koopmeiners left-footed player who doesn’t worry Perin: high ball
20:40
9′ – Chiesa is close to winning
Juve pushes: Cambiaso’s cross from the left towards the center, Chiesa doesn’t get there by a whisker
20:39
8′ – Weah gets Musso dirty
Weah’s insidious right foot from distance: Musso deflects for a corner with some difficulty
20:35
5′ – Study phase between Juve and Atalanta
Slow rhythms in the first minutes of the friendly match between Juve and Atalanta. The Bergamo players have more possession along the left-handed side
20:30
1′ – Juve-Atalanta begins!
There is the kick-off of Juventus-Atalanta, the last pre-season friendly begins for the two teams
20:25
Gasperini launches Zapata despite market rumors
Although Roma have taken some steps forward for ZapataGasperini has decided to insert the striker from the first minute in the test against Juventus, with Scamacca starting on the bench
20:15
Juve, who is Luis Hasa
Luis Hasa is also on the bench for Allegri. Read the focus on the young Juventus player here
20:08
Juve his Diarra
Obviously Juve’s attentions are also on the market. Diarra is on Giuntoli’s notebook to strengthen the midfield after the sales of Rovella and Zakaria. Read everything.
19:53
Juve, three important returns for Allegri
Good news for Juventus. The formation lined up by Allegri has highlighted three important returns to the starting lineup and which provide excellent indications in view of the championship debut with Udinese: on the pitch there are Rabiot, Danilo and Perin who have fully recovered from physical ailments
19:45
Juve-Atalanta, the official formations
Juve (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer Alex Sandro; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Vlahovic, Church. All. Allegri
Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Female; Djimsiti, Scalvini, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Backer; Koopmeiners; Shoes, Lookman. All. Gasperini
19:30
Juve-Atalanta friendly, kick-off coming soon
The friendly match between Juventus and Atalanta will kick off at 20:30. The match between the black and whites and the black and blues will be played at the Manuzzi stadium in Cesena one week before the expected start of the Serie A championship
Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi, Cesena