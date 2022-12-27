Home Health between Australian flu and Covid, queues at the pharmacy return to the Marches
We were so sick (and we get sick again): the long queues at the pharmacy. The combination of Australian flu and post covid paranoia Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas lunches has flooded the pharmacies of the Marche region, recreating the unwanted box office effect, that for a cartel “show” that has come back forcefully.

Closed schools: a breath of fresh air

In the pharmacies on duty in Pesaro, this morning, for example, the note often marked 30 people in front waiting to be served. In the “shopping cart” tachipirina but also antibiotics and tampons. Most affected? Children with kindergarten and primary schools more than decimated before the Christmas break: the structures will reopen on January 9 with an effect – remaining on the subject – fludifying.

Pediatricians speak of the sum of several seasonal flu viruses which, «after the years of pandemic and masks, converged in the same period. Some children, in fact, were affected by two viruses at the same time ». In particular, the Australian showed symptoms almost similar to mononucleosis with sudden feverish peaks, severe sore throat, cough, extreme exhaustion and pain all over the body. Several cases up to 10 days long and boundless in outbreaks and hospitalizations.

Australian and Covid

Moreover, the bulletin of last December 9 had been clear: “Strong growth in the number of cases of flu-like syndromes (ILI)” with “the incidence equal to 16.0 cases per thousand assisted (13.1 in the previous week) which exceeds the high intensity threshold» exceeded in Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Abruzzo and Marche. And so it was. As for Covid, in the latest weekly survey of the Marche Region’s epidemiological observatory directed by Dr. Marco Pompili (December 17-23), the new Coronavirus positives had dropped to 4,655, with a -30% compared to the previous week. However, the sharp drop (for the third consecutive report) should not deceive you: the figure is largely due to the decrease in molecular and antigenic diagnostic tests, which went from 12,065 to 9,262.

