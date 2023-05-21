Between cups and mud, inside the historic Lucchesi gym overwhelmed by the flood: “We are fighters”

In Faenza, among the places most affected by the flood, is also the historic Lucchesi gym, home to a century-old wrestling club. Among the most important realities in Italy, some of the greatest athletes of this discipline were born at the Club Atletico Lotta Faenza. It is the second time that the facility ends up overwhelmed by the waters of the Lamone, as told by Dimitri Capelli, who accompanies us to see the rooms still invaded by water. On the square in front of the entrance, the cups that tell of the successes of this place are placed, once recovered from the mud.

video Local Team