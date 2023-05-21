Home » Between cups and mud, inside the historic Lucchesi gym overwhelmed by the flood: “We are fighters”
Health

Between cups and mud, inside the historic Lucchesi gym overwhelmed by the flood: “We are fighters”

by admin

In Faenza, among the places most affected by the flood, is also the historic Lucchesi gym, home to a century-old wrestling club. Among the most important realities in Italy, some of the greatest athletes of this discipline were born at the Club Atletico Lotta Faenza. It is the second time that the facility ends up overwhelmed by the waters of the Lamone, as told by Dimitri Capelli, who accompanies us to see the rooms still invaded by water. On the square in front of the entrance, the cups that tell of the successes of this place are placed, once recovered from the mud.

video Local Team

See also  Smallpox of monkeys, the study on transmission - breaking latest news

You may also like

Three people have been killed in an armed...

Healthy teeth at 60, useful tips and strategies

What cheeses can you eat if you have...

conservatives of outgoing premier Mitsotakis in the lead

«From Montaruli inadmissible sentences». Lo Russo sympathizes with...

try the Asian method, shocking results

Increased eating disorder alert: what are the causes...

Combine flat sandals in summer: Trendy styling ideas!

Today’s match is now LIVE

Those who retire later die earlier

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy