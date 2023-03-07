Home Health “Between me and Corona there was intimacy, the relationship was reciprocated”
Health

by admin

Long, blond and curly hair. So Giacomo Urtis arrives at Belve, Francesca Fagnani’s program, showing off the new look and yet another transformation. The…

Long, blond and curly hair. As Giacomo Urtis arrives at Belve, Francesca Fagnani’s program, showing off the new look and yet another transformation. The surgeon of the VIPs spoke as always without filters speaking of both his relationship with Fabrizio Corona and with Silvio Berlusconi.

Rocco Casalino in Belve: «My father used to play games to see if I was gay. I wanted to be straight and had sex with hundreds of women.”

See also  Oppo Band is almost free: it's time to train

Giacomo Urtis on Fabrizio Corona

Giacomo Urtis, the surgeon of the VIPs, tells Beasts about his physical changes, his love for Corona and his relationship with Berlusconi. Speaking of her flirtation with Fabrizio Corona, which began after a meeting at the airport, Fagnani asks him if he was in love with Corona, and Urtis reveals: “I was certainly in love, yes”.

When asked if the love was reciprocated, Urtis replies: «I would say yes» and Fagnani insists: «but so is it friendship or love?», «a hybrid» affirms Urtis, sidestepping. And then Fagnani: “But did he feel in competition with Nina Moric or with Belen?”, Urtis replies: “what there was between me and Fabrizio was a separate thing”. Fagnani asks: “But there has never been a real, physical love relationship, or yes?”. Urtis closes the discussion: «it could be that sometimes there was some intimacy, but in short…things of ours». And on his current relations with Corona, he admits: “we still talk every day”.

About Silvio Berlusconi

On Silvio Berlusconi: «I sympathize with Berlusconi and I’m a close friend of Fascina. When Fagnani asks for a professional judgment on the knight’s aesthetic image and tries to ask if he is her doctor, he embarrassed before her says «I don’t know these things. Berlusconi was and still is a handsome man. his beauty cannot be reduced to an aesthetic character, he is beautiful at 360 degrees ».

On the invitation to the non-wedding with the fagot: «I wasn’t invited. They will have invited close relatives. The present? No…because I’m stingy».

See also  Appointments & Armchairs - Health, Professor Mecocci at the helm of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1

