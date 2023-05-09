between new values ​​and foods to bring to the table

How are gastronomic trends evolving in 2023? And what foods are we bringing to the table the most? Two reports have tried to answer these questions. Let’s see together what has emerged.

The first report published by Innova Market Insights highlighted how the food has taken on a new concept and value. In fact, attitudes that consider food as a source of joy and pleasure are increasingly widespread among consumers, while on the other hand there seems to be a development of prodotti plant based.

More and more thrust is the search for a healthy and environmentally sustainable lifestyle. This data derives from the growing success of Organic products and at KM Zero. Consumers are showing more and more attention to labels and to evaluate the price of a product in relation to the benefits it can bring. And if these are the new values ​​that gravitate around the concept of food in 2023, what are the food trend and the foods we are consuming the most in 2023? The answers come from another survey, the one elaborated by Whole Foods Market. Let’s see it together.

Food trend 2023: which foods will be consumed the most in the coming months?

Dates: not only at Christmas. For some years now, dates have been proving to be a product whose consumption is constantly growing, but this year even more. Here they are multiplying on the shelves of supermarkets around the world products based on dates as sweeteners, syrups, sauces.

Oats, soy, almonds: the spread of vegetable drinks as an alternative to milk is increasingly marked. If we have already found them abundantly in the supermarket for years, now the next step is to avoid waste. For this reason, companies are undertaking to reuse waste from the production of vegetable drinks to give life to new products such as flours, cake mixes, bakery products.

Algae: seaweed is also receiving increasing attention from consumers. According to the experts of Whole Foods Market it looks like we will see more seaweed use this year. Even if their diffusion in Italy is not so widespread, the seaweed they are considered precious resources thanks to the high intake of vitamins and mineral salts.

Chicken and egg: consumption is growing but with more attention. In fact, consumers now seem to be more sensitive to the origin of a product, especially when it comes to meat, and to animal welfare in particular when it comes to the poultry sector. Consumers are showing more attention to quality of the poultry products they bring to the table.

Vegetable paste: for some years now the market has made us appreciate other types of pasta, other than durum wheat. But now it’s going one step further and companies have started offering zucchini spaghetti or pumpkin gnocchi. According to Whole Foods Market others raw material plants are being tested to give life to manioc, palmito and green banana paste.

A new attention also to the feeding of our four-legged friends

If food is increasingly considered a way to take care of ourselves, giving preference products organic, certified and more sustainable, the same trend is also emerging for the diet of petsthrough the purchase of foods high quality. So a way to take care of the health of our pets.

One of the trends of 2023, and in general, of the coming years, will be precisely that of taking more care of the diet of dogs and cats, abandoning a diet based on croquettes only, among other things at the center of a debate because they are considered “unnatural” for dogs and cats, in favor of sure healthier and more functional to their body.