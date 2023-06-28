between past, present and future. Greetings from Minister Schillaci

“Over the past 30 years Agenas has carried out research and support activities for the Ministry of Health, the Regions and Autonomous Provinces and the healthcare companies. Thanks also to the work of the Agency, we have been able to use indicators in a widespread and increasingly analytical way as a tool for measuring clinical, organisational, but also economic-management, and monitoring performance to understand where to intervene to improve the National Health Service”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the event to celebrate thirty years of activity of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, which took place in the Senate of the Republic, in the Sala Capitolare at the Cloister of the Convent of Santa Maria sopra Minerva, entitled “AGENAS celebrates thirty years: between past, present and future”.

“During, and following the pandemic, – he added – the Agency’s tasks have expanded into crucial areas to raise the quality of care standards and to modernize our public health. It has also assumed the role of National Agency for Digital Health and has a strategic function in the implementation of the PNRR. To allow Agenas to perform its tasks in the best possible way, we have guaranteed funds for new hires and to increase the ancillary treatments of the sector and I approved the new Statute with a decree”.

“We are facing various challenges that I am sure we will continue to face in a spirit of full collaboration and mutual support, also with the Regions, with the common objective of guaranteeing the right to health through a modern national health service centered on the person. In Agenas – concluded the Minister – best wishes for these first 30 years of activity and for all the important future goals that we will be able to achieve together”.