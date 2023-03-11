Since 2012 in the USA and since 2016 in Europe there is a new, powerful tool to fight HIV infections. In our country, however, those who want to access pharmacological therapy encounter many difficulties, starting with the cost not reimbursed by the National Health Service: “The risk is that prophylaxis becomes a class of prevention, so those who can afford it buy it, those cannot remain exposed to the risk of contagion”

In Italy it’s time to talk (better) about PrEP. Not only among those who deal with LGBTQ+ rights, but also and above all outside that circle. When it happens to bring up the topic among friends and colleagues, the question is always the same: “Che cos’é?”. It’s an additional one weapon against HIV, yet in Italy very often the subject is not addressed. The reasons are to be found in a mix of taboos, prejudices and discrimination. But beyond the analyses, the fact remains that in our country, those who decide to embark on the PrEp path encounter many difficulties.

What is PrEP – The acronym PrEP stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis and consists of taking a drug before and after an HIV risk event, such as unprotected sex or sharing needles. As the site reports prepinfo.it, the active ingredients contained in the tablet are two: tenofovir DF and emtricitabine. The original drug is called Truvada and the generic is available in Italy. PrEP, like HIV, it’s not about sexual orientation, and for this reason it protects everyone, including those who have relationships with HIV-positive partners whose virus is not yet controlled by therapy. Otherwise, in fact, the equation U=U holds, “undetectable = untransmittable”, that is, those with an undetectable viral load cannot infect.

There are two ways to undergo prophylaxis: daily or as needed. In the first case, particularly suitable for those who have a very intense sex life and are unable to predict when they will have intercourse, it is sufficient to take one pill a day. In the second case the scheme changes: they are taken two pills together 24 to 2 hours before having sex, one tablet 24 hours after the first intake, and another pill 24 hours later. Since these are still drugs, it is legitimate to ask if there are any side effects. The answer is yes, and they concern kidney and bone health. However, it must be said that since 2019, the year in which PrEP began to be administered in Italy, only the 0.5% of people he was forced to interrupt it. Also, dosing on an as-needed basis reduces the likelihood of such problems.

How to get PrEP – The process begins with booking an appointment for a PrEP center (a very useful list can be consulted at www.prepinfo.it/chi-ti-segue/). Here it is argued the interview with the infectious disease specialist which prescribes the preliminary analyses. In fact, it is essential that the patient is HIV-negative before starting therapy. Kidney health and sexually transmitted infections are also being investigated at this stage. Once the checkups have been successfully completed, the doctor can prescribe PrEP. Periodically – which means every 3 months or so – you have to go back for the prescription and to undergo the tests mentioned above. So far so good, indeed very good: you are constantly monitored and you are fully aware of your state of health. Too bad, as he points out Manlius was converted, president Amigay Aps, ensuring a quarterly visit is not easy at all: “With Covid, the times of infectious disease specialists have lengthened”. This is why he is eager to explain that “there is no need for the health check to be done by an infectious disease specialist, just the general practitioner, which is certainly more accessible to ensure therapeutic continuity”. And again: “Why can he prescribe the contraceptive pill but not PrEP? Because it concerns gays, while contraceptives concern straight people, and general practitioners are often deeply homotransphobic”.

How much does it cost? – Unlike what happens in most of Europe, PrEP in Italy it is not refunded by the national health system. A pack of 30 pills costs 60 eurowhich “constitutes a barrier to access,” he notes Daniele Calzavara, coordinator of the Milan Check Point community-based space which follows around 900 patients. The risk is that this prophylaxis becomes “class preventionso those who can afford it buy it, those who cannot remain exposed to the risk of contagion” he echoes Sandro Mattiolifounder of BLQ Checkpoint di Bologna, who says about the Emilian capital: “It is a university city, off-site students either pay the rent or the PrEP”. And he is very cautious about the possibility of a refund: “I know that Aifa, the Italian drug agency, is about to decide in this sense, but we had to sweat hard to convince her”.

Judgments and prejudices – The fact that the drug is not free, or at least access to a lower cost, in our country is attributable to disinterest in politics? Calzavara explains again: “There is a great moral prejudice against this prevention prophylaxis, since it concerns sex and above all unprotected sex, when in fact the majority of the population does not have protected sex. It is a hypocritical attitude that pretends not to see what is happening in reality”. Mattioli adds: “In Italy we are in what the Americans called the period of the ‘Truvada whore’ (the whore of Truvada), so whoever uses PrEP is because they want to have orgies”. Not surprisingly, then, even those who are supposed to be knowledgeable on the subject are unprepared: “Most pharmacies outside the major centers he doesn’t even know what it is. You don’t know how many times the pharmacist downstairs told me: ‘I don’t understand why take PreEP when there is a condom’” she confides again.

And here another thorny issue arises: the relationship between pre-exposure prophylaxis and condom use. There are those who object to the promotion of PrEP the risk of liability loss against other diseases. “It is thought to be a green light to remove the condom, but it’s not true” says Calzavara. “Post-PrEP sexual habits don’t change all that much. People continue to do even after what they did before to start prophylaxis, sometimes with a condom, sometimes without. The big difference is that the anguish about the HIV virus goes away. More critical is the president of Amigay Aps, Converti: “PrEP does not replace the condom. You have to use both. Even the advertising campaigns within our community are done in an equivocal way. The message is that if I use PrEP or I’m U=U then I can always have unprotected sex, but this it is increasing all other STDs”. According to Converti, what disqualifies the dear old condom is the prejudice according to which “if you use it it means that you are old, that you were young in the 90s when that was the only way to stop the catastrophe of AIDS deaths”.

The Italian situation – Meanwhile, the new data published in the newsletter prepared by the AIDS Center ofHigher Institute of Health speak of 1770 new diagnoses of HIV infection in 2021, equal to an incidence of 3 for every 100,000 residents. The Italian numbers are lower than the average observed in other European Union countries, but could be underestimated due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has made access to tests more difficult. It is not a little worrying that in 2021 over a third of people with a new HIV diagnosis discovered their positivity because related symptoms or pathologies took over. The late diagnoses are on the increase and, as Mattioli warns, “they suggest a a major submersion and they also mean a much higher cost for the health system”.

So what’s not working? “In Italy there are not enough tests, there are no serious campaigns and adequate promotion of testing possibilities” is the conclusion of the director of BLQ Checkpoint. And, as we have seen, PrEP (which currently affects about 5,000 patients, 3,000 of which in the Milan area alone) is an ace in the hole that is not yet seen as such. Yet numerous clinical studies have demonstrated the great efficacy of the drug in preventing the transmission of HIV infection, if taken correctly. It is the paradox of an extremely sexualized society in which talking about sex, however, is still taboo.