by Edgardo Reali

Goodbye to Franco Rotelli who taught us that “you can go crazy”

and https://www.ilfoglio.it/cronaca/2023/03/17/news/addio-a-franco-rotelli-che-ci-ha-insegnato-che-impazzire-si-puo–5073417/

One of the protagonists, together with Franco Basaglia and his team, of the battle to overcome the asylums has died. He was the practical inventor of deinstitutionalization in the approach to mental illness with the construction of the Trieste model

Remembering him in a few words is not easy, because telling his work means telling the complexity of the challenges that the psychiatrist has faced in more than fifty years of practical professional commitment. Practical is perhaps the most useful adjective to define the contribution of Franco Rotellipassed away yesterday. And reformer, capable of locally building extra-hospital health services (24-hour Mental Health Centers) that will revolutionize the approach to mental illness, in the wake of the one placed in brackets of the so-called mental illness, inaugurated by his friend and collaborator Franco Basaglia. Thanks to his work, it was born the so-called Trieste model: a network of non-hospital health and social services, formal and informal, capable of including those who are too different to withstand a normality that is too often taken for granted and not subject to common sense. Through this work, we went from the great institution, the mental hospital – huge undifferentiated container of the discomfort of the Trieste population – to a network of services capable of intercepting the needs of people being treated and provide answers tailored as much as possible to the person (and not the disease).

This transformation started from a revolutionary gesture: listening to the “crazy”, taking them seriously. This led to the opening of Pandora’s box of the old asylum: a place of internment rather than a real space for treatment. From that gesture began the paradigm shift that led to innovate and invent new services, new possibilities for intervention. By taking people seriously, mental illness also became more intelligible. It was once again a phenomenon that could be faced by a community of people. From that gesture, the road to complexity opened up and factors that we now all take for granted became evident: the impact that the socio-cultural and economic context has on a person’s mental and physical health. Rotelli was the technician, the administrator, the manager, who placed the institutions at the service of the citizens. Able to make health management a means and not an end of what the current healthcare companies will become and to make it an interesting topic, if put at the service of people’s needs and desires.

Why is it important to remember this? First, for its ability to transform dreams into achievable projects. And this is an art that requires very high professional skills. The Trieste model has had enormous difficulty in replicating itself: problems of economic sustainability, problems in the transition process from the asylum to services in the area. Studying Rotelli’s work, it is evident how difficult it is to tell the mix of skills and methods that made it possible deinstitutionalization Trieste, that is the possibility, for people who find it difficult to be autonomous, to continue to lead their lives in their own home, in their own neighborhood, continuing to receive the specialized care they need at a local level. That is, without being forced to go and live in large and anonymous institutions, which inevitably take away identity and possibilities. As he wrote himself“There is no rehabilitation of the psychiatric patient without the rehabilitation of psychiatry, without its deinstitutionalisation”.

The cure, therefore, goes beyond the closed rooms of mental health professionals and passes through the places of the community and the city: through work (with him the first social cooperatives were born and developed), the dwelling (the first “human” houses to replace anonymous beds), art, theatre, the protagonism of people oppressed by stigmatizing diagnoses. Once subjectivity and dignity were restored to people, the terrifying mental illness became manageable. And existential catastrophes were avoided. This is the discovery, at times disconcerting, of the work carried out in Trieste, which can be summed up in the provocative slogan “You can go crazy”. In this line, the idea was born that the only appropriate health interventions are those that know how to respect and see the person in front of them, beyond the diagnoses, the stigma and the prejudices.

Behind these words, many stories: stories of luxury hotels managed by patients, not only in Italy but also in the Caribbean, or the revolution of a mental asylum that has become a park and an always open space for experimentation in the heart of Trieste. Rotelli managed to bring about transformations of this magnitude even in much more difficult contexts, such as the Greek island of Leros, activating the same European community in the early 1990s.

Today it is important to continue his work: above all because there is a tendency to see health and social-health services as fixed, immutable entities. In reality they are historical entities, subject to changes, inventions, concrete movements of professionals and people. Retracing its history, it is possible to trace the elements that made the Trieste model possible and therefore export it elsewhere. Rotelli did not stop at mental health but in the last two decades of his career he brought this change of perspective to healthcare as a whole, developing innovative projects capable of truly responding to the needs of those experiencing a complex or chronic health problem. He wrote: “the fundamental contradiction of our time is that between closed institutions and open institutions and working on this dialectic should be a priority commitment at a political, ethical, scientific level, in social organizations and in interpersonal relationships”. With socio-health assistance invented from below in Trieste, by operators and citizens in a job that lasted decades, and formalized by him in an elegant and concrete way in the difficult bureaucratic-administrative language of a health company, perhaps the pandemic we have just experienced would have claimed fewer victims. If instead of large sanitary containers – which in reality respond improperly to denied welfare needs – we had had more small apartments inserted in community networks, the so-called fragile would have been safer. More in connection with the services (outside the hospital) and with one’s loved ones who, beyond any specialist treatment, give meaning to a person’s existence and life.

We often talk about humanizing healthcare. Continuing Franco Rotelli’s work means not stopping at empty rhetoric. He means providing a corpus of practical knowledge to give substance to this intention in what can be defined as a real “science of implementation”. Science to be applied in concrete contexts, with concrete people. There is often talk of a lack of human and economic resources in healthcare. Rotelli’s work places us in a different perspective, in which listening to the subjectivities of a city that takes care of and knows how to include everyone, makes us suddenly discover less alone and richer. This is Franco Rotelli’s practical teaching, which should not be forgotten. This is the enormous legacy of his work. To continue.

Edgardo Reali And clinical psychologist, psychotherapist and project manager in the health and social fields.