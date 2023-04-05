reading time

Weather trend for Easter and Easter Monday: the latest news

WEATHER TREND, EASTER HOLIDAYS WITH UNRELIABLE WEATHER, ESPECIALLY IN CENTRAL SOUTH – Even the latest model analyzes confirm a rather dynamic and at times unstable Easter and Easter Monday weekend in various areas of Italy. In fact, a cold cyclonic circulation will remain active between Italy and the Balkans, which will only be absorbed after Easter Monday with the recovery of high pressure from the West. We will therefore have the risk of downpours and thunderstorms locally accompanied by punctual hailstorms, all in a thermal context that is at times below the average for the period. Snow showers are also possible on the Apennines at medium-high altitudes. The areas most at risk in this sense will be the central-southern regions, while in the north-east we should have more occasional phenomena. Precipitation instead scarce or completely absent in the Northwest which will be the area that will see the sunniest conditions, however with the aggravation of the drought conditions.

BUT THERE WILL ALSO BE SUNNY MOMENTS – This does not mean that it will rain everywhere and continuously. In fact, the atmospheric instability that we will encounter foresees the formation of scattered showers and thunderstorms of limited duration, distributed in an extremely irregular way and alternating with sunny moments that will certainly not be missing. The downpour will hit in a chaotic way, hitting small areas and leaving dry areas, perhaps with sunnier conditions. The classic capricious and ‘unreliable’ weather that often characterizes the spring season: eyes therefore always aimed at the sky. In this article more details to learn more.

Easter weekend weather trend: general situation

WEATHER SATURDAY 8 APRIL – Unstable in the Center and Sardinia with scattered rains and downpours, also of a stormy nature, alternating with clear spells; snow on the Apennines generally from 900-1300m. Phenomena in local extension in the South, especially between Campania, Molise, Lucania and Puglia. More sun elsewhere except for occasional showers not excluded on Triveneto and in the morning also between south-western Piedmont and Liguria. Below average temperatures, especially in the Centro-South.

EASTER WEATHER TREND – Instability this time more marked in the South with scattered rains and showers, locally even of a certain intensity. Local phenomena also in the Centre, more probable in the Marches, Abruzzo, middle-lower Lazio and in general in the Apennines. Some showers or thunderstorms arriving by evening also in the Northeast, drier and sunnier in the Northwest. Temperatures below average especially in the Centro-South. ATTENTION: given the time distance, this is an evolution that will require further confirmation and analysis.

EASTERN WEATHER TREND – Basically still rather unstable in the South with local downpours, occasionally still possible in the Center and in the Eastern Alps, although to a lesser extent than the previous day; dry in the northwest. ATTENTION: all the more reason the reliability here is lower, it is a trend line that will need confirmation.

