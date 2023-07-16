Beverello, delirium at 40 degrees, crowds and queues at boarding

Beverello: the summer advances and the hardships advance. The director Enrico Vanzina also knows this, who in the past few hours has published a video on Instagram that has quickly made the rounds of the web: «I’m at the port of Naples – he says framing the crowded square – Temperature 46 degrees and look at the mess of people here what is there to embark. I would like to take a nice train and go back to Rome. Mamma mia, 46 degrees. As they say in Naples: ‘E che che’è!’ Have a nice day everyone!” Already.

The director’s outburst photographs a situation of unrest which, unfortunately, had already been reported by Il Mattino over the past weekends. With the approach of August and the holidays for so many workers, the number of bathers heading towards the islands also increases. And consequently the chaos of Naples overlooking the port rears up. The crowd that invades the Maritime station to reach Ischia, Capri and Procida is intensifying. The shelters are not enough, especially in the ticket office area: a corridor of terraced containers placed a few steps away from the always crowded square overlooking the hydrofoil dock. It should be remembered that, due to a mismatch between the sea level and the base of the new maritime station, the delivery of the construction site inside the Beverello has been postponed to next summer: the new ticket offices were to be built here. Maybe they will work at Christmas. In short, the critical issues of spaces are not destined to disappear between July and August 2023. Unfortunately, holidaymakers are discovering it en masse, like Vanzina. Precisely.

To shelter from the beating sun, the French tourist wrapped a large light blue scarf around her head. She looks like a desert Tuareg, but instead she is a vacationer in line to buy a ticket at the Beverello pier. The crowd of bodies is a constant since yesterday morning. We are around 10, the highlight of the departures to the islands, and the dock is a package of vacuum-packed rice. Thousands of users waiting for the hydrofoil. A twister-like gathering, which includes people of all ages and backgrounds: young French people, elderly “Napulian” women, professionals from Milan or Koerani employees. All chasing a quay, many under the sun. In short, holidaymakers departing from Beverello get a tan well before arriving on the beaches. They tan and sweat.

Among them, there are also several over 70s who are struggling to resist the heat. Illness is around the corner and the shadow hunt continues. The sound of the sea is buried by the overwhelming heat and the lack of space. But even leaving the dock is not easy. Crossing via Acton is by no means child’s play. The recent opening of the metro tunnel, which connects Piazza Municipio to the Maritime Station, it lightened the flow of pedestrians on the street. But the risky crossings remain dozens per minute. You notice tourists everywhere, to and from the pier, forced to slalom between street vendors (who are everywhere), scooters and cars. For anyone crossing via Acton, waiting for the green light is literally a sauna. The yellow road signs (due to the ongoing works on the metro and the relative temporary traffic device) give a sense of general precariousness to the Naples of the port, bathed in these hours more by inconvenience than by the sea.

The climate is Saharan and places in the shade are not enough. Hunting by the sea, around the shores from Posillipo to Mappatella Beach, and hunting in the shade when waiting for boarding. Let’s go back to the «karstic queues» of the Beverello. Waiting in the midst of a crowd of thousands of overheated vacationers is Virginia Ferrotti, who is eighty years old: «We need a more comfortable and slightly cooler environment, at least to sit on – she sighs – I’ve been under the sun for a quite a lot and I don’t know how long one can resist like this, especially at my age». «It is not easy for the elderly – admits Enza Macri, destination Ischia -. Sure there’s a lot of construction sites around here that haven’t been returned. I’m not an expert on the port, but I too noticed the open excavations right away».

As mentioned above, it happened that the construction times for the new ticket offices lengthened due to the technical problems that arose during the work. In fact, the unclosed excavations eat up space for tourists, VIPs and non-VIPs, who crowd the pier. There are also those who resist, to reach the coveted vacation on the island: “Even in San Francisco there is a bit of a crowd when people have to embark on ships”, observes for example Jovan Flores. His son, Sonny, adds: «Naples is as beautiful as California, even if there is more space there». This is exactly the point.

