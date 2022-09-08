The iron deficiency it is a very common condition. In fact, iron is an essential trace element for our body, so we must pay attention to all the consequences.

Iron deficiency: the symptoms

Typically with an iron deficiency there is a sense of weakness and exhaustion. Unfortunately, anemia involves more severe symptoms and is very widespread (over 1 billion women suffer from it), it is typically characterized by:

asthenia

pallor

dizziness

tachycardia

respiratory difficulties.

The causes can be differentespecially close to a pregnancy or menstruation.

To cover the daily requirement of this mineral it is very important to follow a varied and balanced diet. In fact, the low iron it can be solved with food or some supplements.

Cause

Hence, a diagnosis of iron deficiency it is not to be underestimated and it is important to understand the causes. These may include:

Increased need for iron, as in the case of pregnancy

Greater loss, when blood is lost

Impaired absorption (e.g. for gastrointestinal disease).

Poor intake with nutrition.

Here’s what to eat with iron deficiency

We find iron in many of the foods we eat, Luckily!

The foods richest in iron are the liver and le beeffrom pigof lamb, of horse, of polloturkey and guinea fowl.

Between caughton the other hand, the most useful foods in case of iron deficiency are crustaceans, molluscs and fish such as trout, tuna, cod, anchovies and sardines.

Verdure

They also contribute to the iron intake green leafy vegetables:

lettuce, spinach etc.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C-rich vegetables, such as tomatoes, peppers, kale and broccoli, or finish meals with citrus fruits or vegetables such as kiwifruit, currants and grapes.

e dried fruit such as walnuts and hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios.

such as walnuts and hazelnuts, almonds and pistachios. iron-rich protein sources such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, lupins and tofu.

the use in the kitchen of pasta, pane e cerealswhich contain a varying amount of nutrients.

To understand if you have a lack of iron, it is important to do the tests.

The most common tests are:

Complete blood count is a complete blood test, which determines the amount of blood cells rossi.

is a complete blood test, which determines the amount of rossi. Sideremia: represents the passing iron in the blood. The reference values ​​are very variable according to sex, age, al state performance s of the subject and other characteristics

represents the passing iron in the blood. The reference values ​​are very variable according to sex, age, al of the subject and other characteristics Transferrin it is the transport protein of iron. Those suffering from iron deficiency anemia have a large amount of transferrin which does not carry iron.

it is the transport protein of iron. Those suffering from iron deficiency anemia have a large amount of transferrin which does not carry iron. Ferritin which is the most useful test because it represents the iron reserves and gives the doctor fundamental indications on the amount of iron to be implemented.

After the correct iron-based diet, if the situation does not improve you will need to take specific medications.