Beware of aspirin: what you need to know if you take it daily

According to a study published in the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine, taking aspirin every day can cause unpleasant consequences, especially for the elderly

Take a’aspirin for a headache or rheumatic pain it is quite common, but as with any medicine it is better not to overdo it. In fact, especially the subjects a little more advanced in age must take it in moderation in order to avoid problems.

In that respect it is indeed a very significant one study published in the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine who explained in detail what could happen. Let’s find out in detail so that we can adjust accordingly.

The deleterious consequences of the assiduous consumption of aspirin

In practice it can lead toanemia and this can happen as a result of a sharp decrease in the number of red blood cells or the hemoglobin content in the blood to values ​​lower than those considered normal. The research was carried out on a group of 18,000 adults over the age of 65 in the United States e in Australia.

Volunteers were given 100 milligrams of aspirin. Others received a placebo. After 5 years those who took aspirin had a 20% higher risk of anemia. They also had lower levels of hemoglobin and ferritin. The researchers explained that the action of aspirin can cause a small amount of blood loss in the digestive tract.

The scientists further stated that i benefits eh risks should be evaluated by the individual’s treating physicians. Only they know perfectly the clinical history of theirs patients. Among the other useful tips of the research team is to undergo regular blood tests if you take too many aspirin.

Further feedback was also given by the medical associations of the United States who established that the risks of daily consumption of aspirin far outweigh the benefits so they decided to withdraw the recommendation for healthy people. In short, caution is never too much in these cases and abuse of drugs like candy certainly leads nowhere. Trying to raise your pain or tolerance threshold can be a good way to minimize the intake of medicines. Even resorting to natural methods can be productive. In any case, the first thing to do is still to feel your own doctor the only one able to give the right directions to follow.

