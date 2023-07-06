beware of battery overload – breaking latest news

The British Medical Journal reminded us that it intervened on the subject after several cases of fires and related burns

Those who use ebikes for pleasure or for work (such as runners who deliver products at home) should be aware of the need for proper battery management (the most common are lithium), which, otherwise, can expose them to risks even very serious burns. This is recalled by the British Medical Journal which recently took up an article that appeared in the Times according to which these batteries have already caused several fires. The British doctors magazine explains that one of the main causes of e-bike battery fires is electrical overload. Lithium batteries can become hot during charging and explode in flames because they use a highly flammable electrolyte solution to generate the current flow.

US guidelines

The New York City Hall has already taken remedial action by issuing recommendations which are also taken into account by the nearly 400,000 Italians who use these bicycles and all the others who, in ever-increasing numbers, move around with vehicles powered by these batteries (according to the Observatory National Sharing Mobility in the last two years, Italian electric scooters, for example, have increased by 140%):

• ban on the sale, leasing or rental of e-bikes and electric scooters with batteries without certain safety standards

• special fireproof containers in glass fiber and steel to absorb any battery explosions during recharging

•use of timed outlets capable of interrupting the flow of current after a certain period in order to avoid overloading of the batteries which are often charged at night, here as in New York.

