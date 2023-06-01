Beware of bee stings | With these natural remedies you immediately relieve any discomfort

A bee stung you and you don’t know what to do? With these natural remedies you will eliminate any side effects.

Bee stings are very annoying and often risk creating problems such as allergic reactions.

Bees sting mainly to defend themselves: when they feel threatened or attacked, they react by stinging to drive away the intruder and protect the colony. They can also sting to defend the nectar they are collecting on plants or to protect their queen bee.

What to do in case of a bee sting

The sting of a bee in itself is not dangerous for humans, but there may be allergy sufferers, who may have very serious reactions. In 10-20% of the population there may be severe swelling, redness and itching; respiratory difficulties; anxiety crisis; and also anaphylactic shock, with cyanosis, hypotension, loss of consciousness. Fortunately in most caand you only have reactions that cause annoyance and nothing more, such as for example redness, itching and swelling in the area of ​​the sting, mild localized pain, rash or hives.

In the event that a bee is placed on you, it is important to act promptly so that you can relieve the pain and prevent possible complications. The first thing to do is remove the stingerto prevent the poison from continuing to flow out of it. You can then apply ice wrapped in a tea towel to the area for 10-15 minutes, to relieve any swelling and itching. In the event that you have serious reactions, you must immediately go to the emergency room for cortisone-based therapy.

If fortunately you don’t have excessive reactions, you can resort to natural methods to get rid of redness, swelling and redness.

Let’s see immediately what they are natural substances can be applied directly to the skin to soothe irritation: olive oil it is a great anti-inflammatory, as they are the vinegar and the lemon and it will be enough to apply them directly on the skin for about fifteen minutes; il miele ideal for relieving itching and you will need to keep it on the skin for about an hour; to reduce the redness and burning, just chop up a little garlic; aloe vera is very famous for its immediate soothing action, and calendula also helps relieve retraction since it is an antiseptic.

Other substances you can use are gli essential oils like lavender, arnica and tea tree oil. In the end the clay it will help you in a very short time to neutralize the poison and make the area deflate, especially if used in conjunction with vinegar or lemon juice.







