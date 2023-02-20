In this article we are going to talk about a very versatile product that is used when cleaning the house: citric acid. It can also be a food additive and as with many other substances it could have side effects and various others contraindications. We have talked about it several times and it is always correct to underline that citric acid it is also often used because it is quite cheap as well as being ecological and perfect for housewives cleaning.

As we said a few lines above, this ingredient is also used as an additive even if it has several disadvantages for our body. Lots of people are using it citric acid as a cleaner in various household contexts. There are those who take advantage of it for cleaning windows but also those who use a good part of it for sanitizing sanitary ware. Indeed, it is also an excellent product for solving problems limescale problems. In addition, citric acid is also used in the washing machine: you pour a little to be able to have a softer laundry.

Beware of citric acid, it’s bad for your teeth: here’s what could happen

As with various products, however, there are also some precautions to take if you were to use them citric acid at home. In fact, it has several contraindications for our health and can cause many side effects. First of all, problems can arise in the food sector if it is abused within our diet but also when we use it as a cleaning product. There are several studies that have underlined various alarms on citric acid and let’s go to this point to understand what could happen.

According to research published in America, in fact, this substance could be risky for causing damage to the enamel of our teeth. This is caused by the fact that it is very acidic and therefore could be a big problem. However, there are solutions that can allow us to solve: first of all drink acidic drinks with a straw, such as freshly squeezed orange juice and also brush your teeth after a few minutes of consuming these foods.

At this point we advise you, as it should be, to ask your family doctor if you should have any problems in order to solve them quickly and without too much inconvenience. Problems for our health are the first thing to keep an eye out for one healthy lifestyle.