Nobody touches the coffee… a drink that more than half the population around the world drinks at any time of the day, but which conflicts with a certain health problem for which it should be dismissed.

Coffee, anywhere in the world, is a rite of passage for breakfast but also the perfect opportunity to meet someone and take a break, but also an excellent digestive after lunch as well as a energizing perfect to face the day.

However, not everyone can drink coffee during the day, especially if they are dealing with a certain health problem for which it is advisable not to take this drink in any way.

Beware of coffee! Not everyone can drink it

Well yes, impossible but true, coffee is not a drink for everyone… For example, if you have found that you have problems with tachycardia and / or hypertension, the coffee cannot be drunk peacefully and the quantity of cups considerably reduced. Being an exciting drink it could trigger unwanted reactions.

Still, there are those who really shouldn’t take coffee because it could seriously question their health, creating considerable problems for the body, in any quantity. We refer to those who suffer from gastric reflux.

Can coffee really hurt?

We remind you that gastric reflux is caused by the malfunction of the lower esophageal sphincter and which thus triggers an abnormal ascent of acid material from the stomach, the consequences of which are: regurgitation, prose and pain on site posterior-sternal.

Given the existence of these symptoms, coffee can become a real weapon against our body, irritating the stomach and also the colon, triggering a sense of discomfort, burning, severe nausea and even vomiting. Based on this motivation, therefore, the advice is to avoid drinking coffee where possible, in order not to compromise our body and trigger further suffering and various ailments.

