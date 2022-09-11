Chicken it is an excellent product for our energy needs because it is a source of protein and is therefore a necessary food to have a healthy and balanced diet. It is commonly chosen to help us lose and control weight. But, as with any other food, however, we must be careful not to overdo it.

How good is it to eat chicken?

Without a doubt, why rich in protein, chicken is an excellent choice for our diet. Plus, it’s good for days when we have an upset stomach or when we want to purify ourselves. The chicken breast it is light and very digestible, it goes very well with any type of side dish, such as salads, baked or boiled potatoes. Chicken broth gets us back on track when we are sick as it helps strengthen the immune system.

If there are white stripes it means that the animal has been subjected to targeted breeding techniques for faster growth and a heavier than normal weight.

White stripes on the chicken breast

As with any type of meat, you have to pay attention to quality. If there are white streaks on the chicken breast then you have to be careful!

It is normal for there to be strips of fat, but sometimes there are a large number of them and this is definitely an alarm signal. Here because:

Recent studies have shed light on a number of strips of fat taller than the chicken should actually have. If there are more white stripes than normal it means that the animal has been subjected to one new breeding technique. Many companies, nowadays, aim for the growth of the animal faster, feeding them with food that is often harmful and has the sole purpose of making put on weight and, therefore, make the animal bigger. The white stripes they are a sign of a disorder in chickens because muscle mass has decreased due to increased fat.

Unfortunately, due to these farming techniques, to make meat more appetizing to humans, the chicken has lost much of its real nutritional value. The increase in fat indicates the decrease in protein.

However, there is a silver lining. The number of white streaks was found on 12% of the fillets of pollo taken into consideration.