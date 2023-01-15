Hazelnuts are native to Asia Minor. What we know are the mature seeds of Corylus avellana, or a fruit tree. It is a widely cultivated fruit, almost throughout the peninsula, such as in Piedmont, Lazio, Campania and Sicily. It has many beneficial properties for our body.

Benefits

Hazelnuts contain large amounts of calories and fat and are full of benefits for our body, but also for the skin. For example, we find a fat, oleic acid, which is very important for the cardiovascular system. We also have alpha-linolenic acid which has important anti-inflammatory, antiplatelet, fluidifying, protective properties of the cardio-cerebro-vascular system and improves some brain functions. They are also rich in vitamins, especially K and mineral salts such as sodium and manganese.

Hazelnuts promote the well-being of the cardiovascular system and regulate blood pressure. The latter thanks to the significant presence of fatty acids, fibres, antioxidants, potassium and magnesium. They are considered an anti-inflammatory food, thanks to the healthy fat content. It also contains vitamin E which has antioxidant properties, which counteract free radicals and therefore aging.

Beware of eating hazelnuts: here’s what could happen

In any case, however, even if it has multiple benefits, you shouldn’t overdo it due to the high fat and calorie content. Therefore, 40 g per day should not be exceeded. If you are on a diet you should avoid them. If you eat too many, there could be serious consequences. They could soon cause abdominal swelling. While in the long term, continuing overdoing it can lead to weight gain. There are no particular contraindications, but you can suffer from allergies to this food, which is very common.

Hazelnuts are also to be avoided by whom suffers from diverticulitis since it is a food rich in fiber. Do the same for those taking anti-ulcer drugs, since they could develop hypersensitivity to this fruit.