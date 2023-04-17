Beware of eating honey every day, that’s what happens

Eating honey is a common habit for many people. Added to tea, to rusks or used as a natural sweetener, honey is a versatile and healthy food. However, eating honey every day may not be the best choice for your health.

Honey contains natural sugars, vitamins and antioxidants that may provide some health benefits. However, excessive consumption of honey can also lead to health problems.

One of the major problems associated with excessive honey consumption is increased blood sugar levels. Honey is high in fructose and glucose, which can spike blood sugar levels quickly. This can be especially dangerous for people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Furthermore, honey is also high in calories. A single serving of honey (one tablespoon) contains about 64 calories. If you consume multiple servings of honey each day, you can easily exceed the recommended daily calorie needs. This can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Excessive consumption of honey can also cause dental health problems. Honey is high in sugars which can cause tooth decay and damage tooth enamel. Additionally, honey is also acidic, which can further damage your teeth.

Finally, honey can contain botulism spores. Botulism is a rare but serious disease caused by toxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. This bacteria can be found in unpasteurized honey and can cause muscle paralysis and difficulty breathing.

In conclusion, honey is a healthy and nutritious food, but it should be consumed in moderation. Eating honey every day can lead to increased blood sugar levels, weight gain, dental health problems and the risk of botulism. If you choose to consume honey regularly, it’s important to do so in moderation and choose pasteurized honey to avoid the risk of botulism.