Beware of eating nuts before bed: here’s why

It is a common belief that eating nuts before bed is a healthy option, as they are high in protein and healthy fats. This is because many of us have a habit of having a snack before bed to satisfy hunger. However, recent studies have shown that consuming nuts before bed can have negative effects on our body, and it is essential to be aware of this.

One of the main reasons why eating nuts before bed is not recommended is the high calorie content. Consuming too many calories before bed can lead to weight gain, with negative effects on our health. In addition, nuts contain a significant amount of fiber, which can take longer to digest, causing discomfort and swelling during sleep.

Additionally, walnuts are rich in magnesium, which is known for its calming effects and its ability to improve sleep quality. However, consuming too much magnesium before bed can lead to diarrhea and other digestive problems, which can disrupt sleep. Furthermore, it can cause the annoying syndrome of never tired legs, and prevent correct and continuous rest.

Eat nuts before sleep? Better not, according to experts

Another reason why eating nuts before bed is not recommended is that they contain high amounts of natural stimulants such as caffeine. Although the amount of caffeine found in nuts is minimal compared to other sources, it can still affect our body’s ability to fall asleep and stay asleep.

It is essential to note that eating nuts before bed has some benefits. Nuts are a rich source of protein and healthy fats, which can help you feel full throughout the night. In addition, they contain antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that are essential for our overall health.

But maybe it’s better to consume walnuts in the morning, during breakfast, so that you can boast a good load of energy. In conclusion, it is best to avoid eating nuts before sleeping. While they have some health benefits, consuming them before bed can lead to weight gain, digestive issues, and sleep disturbances.

It is advisable to consume walnuts at the beginning of the day or as a mid-day snack, rather than consuming them before bed. If you have to snack before bed, opt for lighter options like fruit or yogurt.