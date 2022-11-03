Il pomegranate it is the typical fruit of the autumn season and moreover it turns out to be a real panacea for our health thanks to its countless beneficial properties. In fact, the pomegranate fruit can be considered as a food with high nutritional value, even defined as a drug food that can prevent and cure many ailments if taken with a certain consistency. It is a fruit with a round shape very similar to an apple and inside which there are juicy grains with a sour taste; from these grains we get the juice rich in antioxidants and a concentrate of vitamin C, K and mineral salts.

And these are the characteristics that make it an exceptional fruit both from a curative and a preventive point of view. It has properties anticancer thanks to the presence of polyphenols and tannins that reduce the risk of contracting cancer by also counteracting the presence of free radicals. More specifically, the pomegranate helps in the prevention of breast, colon and prostate cancer. Some studies have even shown that the anthocyanins present in the juice are capable of carrying out a protective action even on the skin, thus protecting it from damage from UV rays.

The juice of pomegranate, if drunk constantly, it acts as a powerful anticoagulant so the risk of atherosclerosis is considerably reduced. Furthermore, the fruit in question carries out a preventive action also with regard to diseases cardiovascular and the combination of various polyphenols present provides several benefits including:

-reduce electrocardiographic changes;

– avoid the enlargement of the heart tissue;

– counteract the accumulation of fat in the heart muscle.

Did you know that the pomegranate can it be very useful for the beauty aspect? The substances contained in the fruit, among which we have polyphenols, draining salts and vitamin C, have a beneficial effect on skin. Thanks to its ability to reduce blood clots and promote circulation, it also contributes to making the skin much more toned and youthful, thus giving it a much brighter and smoother appearance. In this way it is even possible to slow down the cellular aging process by attenuating hyperpigmentation by means of the antioxidants present and solve the problems related to acne and oily skin.

As regards the contraindications we can say with certainty that it has very few. One should only pay attention to the excessive consumption that it can lead to intoxication and cause symptoms such as: dizziness, drowsiness and slight breathing difficulties but as you can very well denote these are only minor and transient side effects, so there is no need to be alarmed. Furthermore, if you are taking anticoagulant drugs, it is good to consult your doctor before consuming the fruit.