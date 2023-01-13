Cheese represents an extremely varied typology of dairy products, a category even born over 8000 years ago, mainly as a form of preservation and maturing of milk products. The nutritional content of cheese is often opposed and limited by nutritionists, but which one is bad for you?

Beware of eating this cheese: “It’s terrible!”

The supply of calcium, an important mineral essential for the constitution of bones and teeth, prevails in every form of typology, from stracchino to aged cheese, which have two practically opposite forms of preparation but which can still be considered cheese.

The “base” composition is in fact also made up of water, saturated fats and salt, which constitute the main forms of preservative agents in a more or less widespread way.

It is in particular subjects suffering from hypertension and high cholesterol who should limit the consumption of cheese, especially aged cheese, but also of another type often used for the preparation of sandwiches and other recipes.

If many nutritionists recommend reducing the intake of dairy products in a general sense, the situation is more worrying as regards cheese slices, which often, in addition to having the above composition, due to conservation factors have a caloric and preservative content but also salt.

In particular for the “sub-brand” thin slices, it is possible to find the content of cheese “waste” and an important salt content as well as preservatives. Being a refrigerated product, to avoid perishability the preservative content is certainly lower on average than a few years ago, but some elements such as the E250 preservative, which is particularly harmful especially for children and the elderly, are still present.

This element in fact compromises the natural “structure” and resistance of the immune system.

Other forms of healthier cheese, mainly of a “fresh” nature such as cottage cheese, ricotta, quark or even mozzarella are undoubtedly more suitable.



