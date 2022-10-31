Home Health Beware of eating too many tomatoes – here’s what could happen
Beware of eating too many tomatoes – here’s what could happen

I tomatoes are known to be one of the few vegetables that can give our body a rich source of nutrients including fiber, lycopene, vitamins A, C and K, lutein, zeaxanthin and various minerals such as potassium, but we must be careful , since despite their many beneficial effects, it is still important not to consume them too many. Let’s see together why. Maybe some of you weren’t even aware of it at all, but eating too many tomatoes can be serious and annoying. Let’s see some of them for example:

Heartburn: i tomatoes They are by definition acidic, and as a result, consuming too many of them can lead to heartburn or worse, aggravate the symptoms of GERD. Allergic reactions: the high consumption of tomatoes it can also lead to allergic reactions, which manifest themselves with symptoms that include rash, hives, sneezing, cough, itchy throat, eczema and last but not least, facial and oral swelling.

Kidney problems: usually this effect collateral, occurs in subjects who already suffer from kidney disease, in an advanced state (due to the high content of potassium, oxalates and water). Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): this particular disease, also referred to as IBS, is mainly caused by the peels and seeds of tomatoes, which have an irritating effect that can affect the lining of the intestine, thus favoring the ‘irritation. Diarrhea: this effect occurs in people who suffer from intolerance or allergy to pomodoro, in addition, respiratory problems may also occur.

Urinary problems: due to its high acidity, the pomodoro (along with other acidic foods) can cause irritation to the bladder, which can lead to urinary problems that should not be underestimated such as incontinence and cystitis. Migraine: A study involving the administration of tomatoes on some subjects showed that avoiding tomatoes can lead to a 40% reduction in headaches. Gastrointestinal problems: tomatoes have the ability to stimulate a greater production of gastric acid and therefore, consequently, bring our body to deal with problems such as burning upset stomach and stomach pain.

Problems with immune functions: ingest large quantities of tomatoes it can greatly interfere with the immune functions carried out by our body, thus making it less effective in fighting bacterial and fungal infections, and this due to the excessive intake of lycopene. So the right amount for the intake of tomatoes is to eat no more than half a glass a day, it is obvious that this is only a generic amount, an indication, since each person has their own organism and therefore has different levels of tolerance.

