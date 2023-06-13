Beware of Food Poisoning: What to Do Now | The information that saves the family

Food poisoning, how to recognize it and how to act to avoid bad consequences. Knowing first aid practices is essential.

Poisoning can occur by injection, ingestion, breathing. Understanding when you have come into contact with a harmful substance is essential to save yourself from the worst. Knowing first aid techniques can save the life of yourself and other people. Everyone they should follow a course of basic notions so as not to be caught unprepared in times of need.

It could be introduced in schools or made compulsory in the workplace – for some professions it already is. Small information that if implemented at the right time will avoid unpleasant or tragic consequences.

Stop bleeding, avoid suffocation, deal with a burn, give CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. These are some of the basics to learn along with the notions relating to food poisoning or food poisoning. How to understand if a malaise is linked to a toxic substance? And how to act to avoid worsening or fatal outcomes?

Food poisoning, how to recognize it and how to act

If you consume food or drink contaminated with harmful bacteria, you risk getting food poisoning. It can happen after feeling that the food didn’t taste right or by eating a food that has been left at room temperature for more than four hours. Initially it may happen that the person does not even realize that they have eaten contaminated food until the first symptoms appear.

Depending on the infection and the health of the individual, the contamination may be more or less serious and have different symptoms. Most at risk are diabetics, pregnant women, people with AIDS, people with weakened immune systems and those undergoing cancer treatment.

Among the symptoms that can occur we mention

watery diarrhea,

vomit,

loss of appetite,

stomach cramps,

headache,

the nausea,

a slight fever,

a feeling of weakness.

You have to start worrying if

diarrhea lasts more than three days,

the fever is higher than 39°,

you have difficulty seeing or speaking,

the urine is bloody,

you have symptoms of severe dehydration.

You will need to contact your doctor right away implement first aid measures or

to lay down,

drink small sips of water in case of vomiting to avoid dehydration,

drink water in case of diarrhea,

if you feel hungry it is better to eat light and tasteless foods such as bread, crackers and bananas,

absolutely do not drink alcohol, carbonated drinks and caffeine.

Medicines should only be taken after consulting a doctor. For doubts and clarifications, you can call the poison center and indicate symptoms, age, weight, drugs taken. On the other hand, it will be necessary to call 118 immediately on the onset of a symptom Between

difficulty breathing,

drowsiness, unconsciousness or shortness of breath,

convulsions,

restlessness and uncontrolled shaking

or in the event of drug or other substance abuse. Now that you have all this information, you absolutely cannot remain indifferent if a person next to you has these problems. Of course, remember that if you have any doubts, you must contact your doctor!

