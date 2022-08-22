The Ministry of Health has given a new communication of a food recall and concerns ice creams present in the supermarket due to possible chemical risk.

Food recall: chemical risk for vanilla-based ice cream

The food recall appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Health on August 19, 2022 and concerns the Haagen Dazs ice cream based on vanilla. These products are marketed by Hagen Dazs Arras Snc and the mistake was made at their factory identified as FR 62.817.030CE located in 62217 Tilloy Les Mofflaines France.

The affected lots of the recall involve different types of ice cream:

Belgian Choc 460 ml, scadenza 10/03/23 – 19/03/23 – 14/04/23;

Macadamia 460 ml, expiry 04/04/23 – 08/04/23 – 15/04/23 – 16/04/23 – 22/04/23;

460 ml cookies, expiration 27/03/23 – 12/04/23 – 21/04/23 – 22/04/23;

Pralines 460 ml, expiry 10/04/23;

Macadamia 95 ml, expiry 16/03/23;

Belgian Choc 95 ml, scadenza 08/04/23;

Caramel Attraction 4×95 ml, scadenza 01/04/23;

Duo Belgian Choc & Vanilla 420 ml, expiry 15/04/23.

The food recall took place following checks that revealed the presence of some traces of 2-chlorothanol. The warnings contained in the recall form advise consumers to return the cited lots to the point of sale where they were purchased as a precaution.

2-chlorotenol, also called ethylene hydrochlorine, is in liquid and colorless chemical compound presented at room temperature. This substance is part of many important industrial products, however it is a very toxic compound as its exposure can damage the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, kidneys and liver. A substance therefore that can damage important parts of the organism and its toxicity can lead to death. General health must come first so if symptoms related to one of these parts of the body appear, you should immediately contact your GP for a complete evaluation.

Il contact with this compound it can occur following the maintenance of the systems, unloading and transport. The fact that the residues remain for a few days in products that have been sterilized with this compound mean that the food can be contaminated at a later time.