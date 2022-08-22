Home Health beware of ice cream for chemical risk – INRAN
Health

beware of ice cream for chemical risk – INRAN

by admin
beware of ice cream for chemical risk – INRAN

The Ministry of Health has given a new communication of a food recall and concerns ice creams present in the supermarket due to possible chemical risk.

Gelato (Pexels)

The official website of the Ministry of Health has given new notice of a new one food recall. This time the problem turns out to be the possible chemical risk inside some ice cream present in the supermarket. In particular, the contamination appears to have occurred within a particular ingredient. Below are the details of the food recall.

Food recall: chemical risk for vanilla-based ice cream

vanilla ice cream booster
Food recall card (Food recall screen)

The food recall appeared on the official website of the Ministry of Health on August 19, 2022 and concerns the Haagen Dazs ice cream based on vanilla. These products are marketed by Hagen Dazs Arras Snc and the mistake was made at their factory identified as FR 62.817.030CE located in 62217 Tilloy Les Mofflaines France.

The affected lots of the recall involve different types of ice cream:

  • Belgian Choc 460 ml, scadenza 10/03/23 – 19/03/23 – 14/04/23;
  • Macadamia 460 ml, expiry 04/04/23 – 08/04/23 – 15/04/23 – 16/04/23 – 22/04/23;
  • 460 ml cookies, expiration 27/03/23 – 12/04/23 – 21/04/23 – 22/04/23;
  • Pralines 460 ml, expiry 10/04/23;
  • Macadamia 95 ml, expiry 16/03/23;
  • Belgian Choc 95 ml, scadenza 08/04/23;
  • Caramel Attraction 4×95 ml, scadenza 01/04/23;
  • Duo Belgian Choc & Vanilla 420 ml, expiry 15/04/23.

The food recall took place following checks that revealed the presence of some traces of 2-chlorothanol. The warnings contained in the recall form advise consumers to return the cited lots to the point of sale where they were purchased as a precaution.

See also  WhatsApp's new Avatars feature revealed! Prepare to enter the "Metaverse"! - ezone.hk - Teaching Evaluation - Apps Intelligence

2-chlorotenol, also called ethylene hydrochlorine, is in liquid and colorless chemical compound presented at room temperature. This substance is part of many important industrial products, however it is a very toxic compound as its exposure can damage the central nervous system, cardiovascular system, kidneys and liver. A substance therefore that can damage important parts of the organism and its toxicity can lead to death. General health must come first so if symptoms related to one of these parts of the body appear, you should immediately contact your GP for a complete evaluation.

Il contact with this compound it can occur following the maintenance of the systems, unloading and transport. The fact that the residues remain for a few days in products that have been sterilized with this compound mean that the food can be contaminated at a later time.

You may also like

There is an iPhone 14 mini in the...

The smartphone has taken a new turn: the...

Scientists warn: “space junk” falling from the sky...

Fit after 70: Camilla Parker Bowles’ diet and...

The most anticipated revolution in the crypto world....

“I don’t even remember my name”

The most anticipated revolution in the crypto world....

Three family doctors and a pediatrician cease their...

The smartphone has taken a new turn: the...

NVIDIA Showcases Exclusive 8-Minute “Black Myth: Wukong” Game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy