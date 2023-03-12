Of Armando Di Landro

Zangrillo, Pesenti, Grasselli and Ranieri spoke of a high-level Chinese contact, Haibo Qiu, who had studied in Italy. The message of February 12, 2020: “In the hospital, serious patients will need isolated paths, in Italy we have few”

An E-Mail forwarded by Nichi Vendola to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on February 12, 2020, and immediately forwarded to the ministry executives, it reported first-hand news from China, directly from Wuhan (thanks an unprecedented channel of information that has never been talked about).

“Patient 1” was still eight days away. The message – which in the eyes of the Bergamo prosecutors is one of the anticipated alerts that arrived at the Italian authorities at that time – is among the documents acquired by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for investigations into the management of the Covid pandemic.

I quattro The former governor of Puglia had received the email at 12.45 on February 12, 2020 from four doctors and university professors: Alberto Zangrillo, Antonio Pesenti, Giacomo Grasselli and Marco Ranieri (the latter was the contact with the politician, probably deemed adequate to reach the government more quickly): “Dear Nick… In recent days we have been contacted by Haibo Qiu, president of the Chinese Intensive Care Society, who is in Wuhan, sent by the federal government. Haibo was trained in Italy and spent several years in Turin and Milan working with us on clinical research projects. Beyond the differences between the picture that Haibo has provided us with and the official data, there is highlight the number of patients in China who today need hospitalization in intensive care for advanced treatments of acute respiratory failure. If we developed the percentage of patients admitted to intensive care on the basis of the number of infected given today by the WHO (in China, ndr), there are 9,000 patients who would need hospitalization in intensive care ». See also COVID VACCINE / Why did the Italian media hide Big Pharma's Black Friday?

So the almost prophetic warning of the four doctors: «The activity of the Italian government in these days is rightly concentrated on isolation and prevention measures. However, given a) the size of the problem and b) the need to admit patients to intensive care units equipped to guarantee absolute isolation (negative pressure chambers), it would be it is desirable to open a technical table dedicated to the problematic nature of Ti treatment of the more serious forms.

the message The message was clear: it was necessary to think about the reachable resuscitation beds with isolated paths separated from everything else. “To give you an example – continued the letter – the Ti beds in Italy are estimated at 5,184: of these no more than 4% can be insulated with negative pressure”.

In the text forwarded by Vendola, who did not play any official role, there was everything. And in particular the risk that materialized in the following month: suffice it to say that 11 March, at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, is remembered as the day when the wards were overturned to create up to 100 therapy beds intensive. Never seen.

But there was also, in that email, a privileged point of view on Wuhan that no one would mention in the following months: that of the doctor who had one of the most difficult tasks in the Chinese city. Less than three hours later, Minister Speranza had forwarded Vendola’s email to the ministry leaders: We are working on it – replied the secretary general Giuseppe Ruocco -. We plan to issue a first draft of the plan next Tuesday». See also Nestlé admits: its products are harmful to health