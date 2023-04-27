Beware of natural supplements for weight loss, bodybuilding and sexual performance: “natural Viagra” is also in the sights

There are for example supplements that contain Acai. Their effect? Virtually none; indeed, some can give serious security problems

They present themselves with advertising references that wink at the natural world and tease easy solutions for Frlose weight, improve muscle mass and increase sexual performance. I am supplements based on vegetable plant extracts also available in supermarkets and on the Internet and which have recently drawn the attention of the American organization National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) which, through its newsletter, has taken stock of the their real effectiveness. L’Higher Institute of Health echoed NCCIH remarks. Here’s what transpired.

Too simple to lose weight

There are for example supplements that contain Acai (a very common palm tree, especially in the Amazon Forest). Their effect? Virtually none; indeed, some can give serious security problems. The fundamental point is that there is no study that reports the effectiveness of Acai in promoting rapid weight loss. But there’s more. A review of studies published between 2006 and 2016 concluded that there is insufficient evidence to establish that the best-selling weight-loss supplements make any real contribution, including those in high demand that contain bitter orange and green tea. Additionally, many nutritional supplements marketed for weight loss, even those sold as “fat burners” or appetite suppressants, have not been tested for safety, and some contain caffeine or herbs, such as guarana, which can cause heart rhythm changes and of the heart rate.

Do you want to have more muscles?

Very popular too supplements to increase muscle mass, strength and energy. On this front, be careful of what they contain glutamine, choline, methoxyisoflavone, quercetin, zinc/magnesium aspartate, nitric oxide and L-arginine. The reason? We have no strong evidence that they improve athletic performance. However, the situation is even more complex and critical. This is demonstrated by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) which has drawn up a list of prohibited substances (such as BMPEA, an isomer of amphetamine and DMAA, dimethylamylamine similar to ephedrine, which were initially indicated as naturally present in some plants), which however have been found in some food supplements without being listed on the label. For example, some Acacia rigidula products (a plant naturally free of amphetamine-like substances) have been adulterated with BMPEA.

Beware of “Natural Viagra”

Finally, a type of supplements that is raging on the web and that promises males immediate effects on the duration of sexual performance. Again the illusion lurks: there is no evidence on safe and effective food supplements for the improvement of sexual performance or the treatment of erectile dysfunction (DE). Most of the scientific evidence concerns tests carried out on animals. In particular, two human studies were carried out to test the effects of the plant extracts A terrestrial tribe: A 2017 prospective, randomized, controlled study of 86 men with mild to moderate ED found, after 12 weeks of treatment, a msignificant improvement in sexual function compared to placebo; only that a previous study (2014) conducted on 30 men with ED came to the opposite conclusion, treatment with Tribulus it was no more effective than placebo at improving symptoms. The worst is that many supplements promoted for erectile dysfunction and sexual enhancement, sometimes called “natural Viagra”, are adulterated with related drugs or substances. The health of those who consume them is at risk: some products include combinations of several ingredients or excessively high doses, both of which can be dangerous. It should be noted that some supplements advertised for erectile dysfunction, especially if adulterated with synthetic drugs, can cause drug interactions. An example? Take a product that contains sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra), at the same time as drugs containing nitrates, can dangerously lower blood pressure. In conclusion, supplements for which there is no evidence of efficacy are widespread, while their use is associated with the onset of adverse events, also due to adulteration phenomena.