It is known that if the main goal is to lose weight, then fried foods should be excluded a priori, but among them there is a fried appetizer which apparently turns out to be more harmful than the others. Let’s find out what it is and why it can be bad for your health.

Fried food is enemy # 1 for a good figure, which is why, if you care about it and want to lose weight, you should eliminate it altogether. But it certainly cannot be said that it is not good and that is why many of us fall for it, then repent in the end.

But be careful, because among fried foods, experts categorically advise against this fried appetizerwhich is even more harmful for health. So let’s see what is the appetizer you should never order at the restaurant.

Why is frying bad for you?

Fried foods are bad for several reasons. For the line, because during cooking they absorb a large amount of oil which increases their caloric content, thus hindering and weighing down digestion. But also for health in general, since these products contain starch and determine the creation of acrylamide; carcinogenic substance that is formed due to cooking at high temperatures. Their intake then determines an increase in the risk of diseases in general.

However, according to the nutritionists Lisa Richards and Dana Ellis Hunnes, this fried appetizer can be really bad, not only for your health but also for your metabolism. I’m talking about the mozzarella sticksbetter known as mozzarella sticks. This is because, in addition to being fried, contain cheese which has a high fat content. All of this creates a lethal mix for digestion and metabolism. So said Lisa Richards, who she advises for this reason never to order this appetizer at the restaurant.

In addition, these sticks also contain gluten in addition to dairy products; both are inflammatory and can cause weight gain and swelling. Dana Ellis Hunnes precisa poi che i carbohydrates contained within them are certainly the least healthy to eat at all ages, but especially after the age of 40, since they do not provide any benefit in terms of nutrition. All this causes spikes of insulin, increases an inflammatory marker (IGF-1) and the risk of chronic diseases due to the accumulation of fat.

For all these reasons, the two nutritionists recommend avoiding mozzarella sticks in favor of low-processed carbohydrates, such as nuts, legumes, whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Your body will thank you!