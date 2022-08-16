The fight against the spread of the West-Nile virus enters the crucial phase. The Region, given the early circulation of the virus and the risk of a rise in infections, involves the Municipalities, remembering which are the tools available: anti-larval fight, control and support for private activities, extraordinary interventions in case of outdoor events in the evening, maintenance of public parks. In addition, weekly adulticide treatments will be carried out in the most affected municipalities until 10 September in the environments frequented by the elderly.

For the regional plan for the surveillance and control of the so-called “arbovirosis”, the regional council confirmed its economic commitment for 2022, allocating 1 million euros for all Local Health Units and Municipalities, which contribute to implementing multiple actions to counter the spread and reduce the presence of common and tiger mosquitoes.

The situation in Emilia-Romagna

Already in June, the regional surveillance system envisaged by the Arbovirosis 2022 Regional Plan highlighted the circulation of the West-Nile virus in mosquitoes of the genus Culex, the main vector of the virus in the regional territory, as well as in neighboring Veneto. The presence of the virus was verified in mosquitoes captured in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and Ferrara as early as the beginning of July, about 10 days earlier than in 2021.

The data updated to 12 August indicate 25 cases of neuroinvasive form of West-Nile disease in Emilia-Romagna. Unfortunately, there was also a death, registered by the Local Health Authority of Ferrara (an 88-year-old man). The growing trend is demonstrated by the fact that during the whole of 2021 there were 17 cases, in 2020 they were 5 and in 2019 they were 3. The risk that the Region wants to avoid is to repeat the data of 2018, the year in which recorded the largest number of cases of the neuroinvasive form of the disease, with 101 cases recorded: even then early circulation of the virus was detected.

The current summer season, however, is not characterized by a high population density of Culex: after a peak reached in the week from 4 to 10 July, the presence of mosquitoes dropped until 8 August, after which the trend has returned to grow. The insect population at the moment is lower than the average of the five-year period 2013-2019, but it remains advisable to keep our guard up especially by virtue of the finding of the virus in birds and mosquitoes also in urban areas. Viral circulation is not homogeneous throughout the regional territory: on 10 August the areas most affected by the phenomenon are the plains and foothills of the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara and Ravenna.

What is being done to counter the spread of the virus

All the municipalities of Emilia-Romagna whose territory extends into the plains and foothills and hills are asked to rigorously implement the anti-larval actions that they are responsible for. This means intensification of control activities, support for activities carried out by private individuals, planning of extraordinary preventive interventions with adulticides if an event is scheduled that involves the meeting of many people (over 200 presences) in the evening hours in outdoor areas , adequate maintenance of public parks, with particular attention to the removal of potential eliminable larval outbreaks and to the treatment of those that cannot be eliminated.

In the provinces currently most affected, namely those of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Ferrara and Ravenna, it is necessary to pay particular attention to the places frequented by the over-60s, such as for example hospitals, social welfare structures and places of aggregation of elderly people. In these structures, if they are equipped with surrounding green spaces, usable by users in the evening hours, adulticidal treatments will be carried out on a weekly basis until 10 September. The disease, in fact, occurs mainly in the over 60s, with a risk that increases with age and in people with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and with pathologies that cause immunosuppression.

The advice for citizens, especially in the provinces affected by viral circulation, is to protect themselves from bites, especially in the evening and at night when the common mosquito is active, by applying skin repellents and adopting the appropriate precautions at home using zampironi, electro-diffusers. , mosquito nets. It is then necessary to eliminate all possible stagnation of water and periodically use larvicidal products: mosquitoes only need a little stagnant water to deposit their eggs and reproduce.

Il virus West Nile

The West Nile virus is endemic, that is, it is present in a stable manner in our region and in those of the Po valley. Its multiplication cycle develops between some bird species and our common mosquitoes (Culex spp.). Humans, like horses, are occasionally infected by mosquito bites but are unable to transmit the infection to other mosquitoes or to other people.

Contact with the virus usually causes an infection that goes on without symptoms; in some cases, however, the disease called West Nile Disease may develop, with evident symptoms that can resemble a flu syndrome and last a few days. However, albeit rarely and especially in debilitated people, severe neurological forms can occur which require hospitalization and which can lead to permanent outcomes or to the death of affected patients.

The detection of positivity to the West Nile virus involves the activation of interventions for the control of the common mosquito and prevention in humans and horses. Therefore, these measures will also be activated and reinforced in the Ravenna area:

rigorous implementation of anti-larval interventions under the responsibility of the Municipality and intensification of control and support activities for activities carried out by private individuals;

carrying out preventive extraordinary interventions with adulticides if an event is planned that involves the meeting of many people (over 200 people) in the evening hours in outdoor areas;

awareness of horse owners aimed at vaccinating animals.

In addition, the National and Regional Blood and Transplant Centers are informed for the implementation of the interventions of competence, such as checks on donations of blood, organs and tissues. It is recommended to the population to protect themselves from bites, especially in the evening and at night when the common mosquito is active, applying skin repellents and adopting the appropriate precautions at home using zampironi, electric emitters, mosquito nets. Finally, very little stagnant water is enough for mosquitoes to lay eggs and reproduce and it is therefore necessary to eliminate all possible stagnant water and periodically use larvicidal products.

The Region has also prepared an app, ZanzaRER, a communication tool that can be consulted via an Android and iOS smartphone, with useful information and insights on mosquitoes, their fight and prevention.