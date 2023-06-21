Beware of plant-based diets: foods are highly processed and could create very serious health problems

Health alert on vegetable diets: much less healthy than you imagine and there is a big difference between the various types of food.

With summer coming, diet is a really hot topic. There are diets that promise miracles and there are diets that are decidedly healthy. Commonly there is the idea that plant-based diets are healthy and balanced and represent a good choice for those who want to stay fit and above all healthy. In this article we will reveal that vegetable dates can hide pitfalls that are very useful to know.

Let’s find out when a food of plant origin is really healthy – grantennistoscana.it

Preferring a diet of this kind can give the illusory certainty of being following a diet definitely healthy but not all plant foods really are. Legumes, fruit and vegetables often coexist in these diets, with a whole series of foods which, despite being of plant origin, have actually been too manipulated. Take the case of commercial fruit juices, sugary drinks and sweets and biscuits. At the national congress SINU, Italian Society of Human Nutrition two rather interesting studies were presented.

Vegetable does not mean healthy

One is on biological aging and the other is focused on the cardiometabolic health of women with breast cancer. Italians today they are very careful about nutrition because by now we all know very well that “we are what we eat” and that if we eat badly our body will suffer. In fact, there are many Italians today who carefully choose what they eat and who adopt a lifestyle vegetarian or semi-vegetarian.

Statistics show that Italians who eat meat are less and less and however they eat it once or twice a week to the utmost. The greater food awareness and the widespread adoption of healthy lifestyles such as vegetarian, vegan or flexitarian ones have aroused great interest from the scientific community.

Fresh fruit is certainly healthy – grantennistoscana.it

In essence, the scientists wondered if these diets are really good for you. Anyone who chooses to be a vegetarian does so for don’t make the animals suffer but it is also right to understand whether the effects on one’s health are positive or not. Biological aging it is now considered a reliable indicator of health and mortality risk.

A very interesting study

To understand whether plant-based diets are valid, 2 studies were carried out. The first is study Pray, carried out by the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the IRCCS Neuromed of Pozzilli (Isernia). This study analyzed about 4,000 people. For these 4000 individuals it was built a substantially vegetarian food model offering positive scores to plant foods and negative scores to those of animal origin.

At the same time, dietary models were also created with healthy plant foods and unhealthy plant foods. Finally, a complex algorithm analyzed the results of this study but above all it went to understand whether these different vegetarian lifestyles were positive or not. The biological age of individuals subjected to this test was calculated using 30 different biomarkers.

Salad is good for you, but plant-based foods that have undergone transformations are not – grantennistoscana.it

The results of this study speak for themselves. In fact, this research demonstrates that a food pattern based substantially on the consumption of healthy vegetable foods is actually associated with a slowdown in ageing. Instead the consumption of many unhealthy vegetables because highly processed by industry it is even associated with an acceleration of aging.

Another study also reveals that what is overly processed is not healthy

Among other things, another research is also very important from this point of view and has been conducted by the National Cancer Institute IRCCS “Giovanni Pascale Foundation” of Naples. In the data emerging from this other study it was found that a vegetarian diet rich in sugary drinks, commercial fruit juices, potatoes and very refined cereals was associated with important values ​​of development of chronic diseases.

On the contrary a diet predominantly vegetarian but healthier because it included fresh fruit and vegetables, nuts, almonds and vegetables, i.e. essentially foods not processed by industry, it had a whole series of parameters decidedly more linked to proper health and was associated with a lower body weight and waistline. The results of these studies are very important and remind us that a plant-based diet by itself means nothing.

A jam with too much sugar and additives is not good for us – grantennistoscana.it

In fact, experts point out that it all depends on how much food has been handled from industry. If a food is plant-based but then to make it salable and tasty sugar, additives are added and it is manipulated a lot, here, more than being something positive, it risks becoming something negative for the health of the family.