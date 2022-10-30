Keeping the chimney on can cause health problems from the smoke emitted. Here’s what why you need to be careful.

With the winter period many sources of heat they will be turned on to find the tempore inside some home places and defeat the cold that will keep us company in the coming months.

To cope with this cold various ways to warm up are used and most Italian families use i radiators or stoves but there are also some who have installed a fireplace inside their home.

Chimney – that’s why it could be dangerous for humans

This is a very characteristic element of ville or country houses but it can also be found in some houses in the city as it is very characteristic and in addition to warming by a very attractive decorative effect.

In our imagination, the camino is associated with the idea of natale as often in films and cartoons, we see that near it hang the stockings of the epiphany and why the same Santa Clauscomes down from the chimneys.

But not everyone knows that the fireplace can be dangerous for the men’s healthand we are not talking about the danger that the nice big man dressed in red could have if he falls abruptly from the chimney, but rather about the effects that the smoke of the wood could cause on our health.

According to some experts, the smoke would emit small ones carbon particles which tend to pollute the air and with continuous use of the chimney this could become highly toxic.

Il Daily Mail he wanted to deepen the subject taking into account the opinion of some experts and some researchers on the subject, also giving useful advice to prevent problems from arising.

According to these scientists, the air you breathe after turning on the camino it is not healthy and the combustion of the wood released by our fireplace circulates these carbon particles in the air.

These substances, once penetrate into our bodyin addition to causing respiratory problems, it could damage the lungs as penetrating inside them reduces their functionality.

In this way, these organs would become more vulnerable and exposed to more infections and there may be some episodes of cardiovascular system disorders.

The opinion of the experts

According to the studies of these experts, hold a camino lit is equivalent to the same amount of inhaled carbon as that which is inside a mine or a construction site, places full of this substance.

This would happen especially in the ignition phase, when the wood it emits smoke and there is a tendency to insert a new one to increase the volume of the flame and keep it always alive.

Researchers fromLancaster Universityhave shown that this fire tends to release magnetite nanoparticles, a particular toxin that could cause many problems.

For all these reasons, some scholars have recommended using masks during the maintenance phase of these fireplaces, but not everyone agrees as there are different opinions.

Some believe that the mask is not sufficient to prevent particles from entering our body, while others believe that these particles are minimal and it is not advisable to use the mask, which could only cause other problems.

However, most scholars have stated that these substances are released in a greater way especially during the ignition and shutdown phase of the camino and during its maintenance.

Consequently, they recommend that those who are not engaged in these operations leave the room and if we want to avoid creating damage to the fireplace or to our health, call an expert.

