Beware of summer: you could ruin your holidays. Here are the 5 most common diseases and how to recognize them

Summer is a time of great leisure in which, however, attention also falls, so there is a risk of ruining the holidays.
With the arrival of the heat, many are looking forward to enjoying a little sun, sea and lots of relaxation. What, however, very few know is that, especially during this period, diseases are able to spread rather easily.
The flu and many other viruses disappear completely in the summer, but – as Susanna Esposito, president of the World Association for Infectious Diseases and Immunological Disorders also underlined – there are new diseases that need to be dealt with.
According to what has been learned, it would seem that there are five diseases to be faced during the summer period, from which it would be better to stay away from them. As? With a few simple indications it is possible avoid the worst but also having fun without too many limits during your holidays, whether they are at the beach or in the mountains.
The 5 most common diseases in summer: attention
During the winter we are more careful, this is because the climate there greater freedom, entertainment and even the break from the routine punctually end up ruining everything. This doesn’t mean that you can’t fully enjoy your time but only avoid certain situations.
- Among the most common diseases there are obviously i virus. These are widespread and are transmitted just as easily for the major contacts. Prevention is a must but in case of problems it is better to immediately contact a specialist for adequate therapy. Viruses and bacteria they are highly contagious even in the heat, it is useless to hope otherwise. In particular, the skin is the most exposed, therefore it is precisely to skin infections that attention must be paid;
- Another common problem in summer are the food poisoning, this is because we tend to no longer follow a diet or in any case a healthy diet, we eat more and even things that are not exactly light. And therefore we often end up in excesses and in the problems that derive from them. So better to prevent. It’s okay to give yourself a treat once in a while but not every day;
- Also widespread are allergies, which increase due to insect bites, contact reactions, polluted sea, swimming pool water, sand. There can be many variations, the important thing is to pay attention, always have a pen after the bite, apply anti-insect cream where possible and where indicated (for example for an excursion), always use a towel avoiding sitting with the skin on sand or sunbeds;
- Obviously sun and temperature are the main causes of summer-related problems, body temperature can easily be altered after a day of sun exposure, even very severe burns can occur if you do not adopt a protective cream and expose yourself to the sun’s rays. The best thing is to always adopt a protection of 50, even when the sun doesn’t seem to beat down;
- Not to be underestimated even more important problems such as real diseases such as hepatitis, salmonella, staphylocccus aureus which can then also lead to very negative long-term implications.