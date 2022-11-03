The Ministry of Health has published a food recall regarding food supplements for physical risk. Here are all the details.

Supplements withdrawn due to physical risk: food recall released

The food recall form was published on the official website of the Ministry of Health on November 2, 2022 and was completed on October 24. The main product is the food supplement Anacaps Expert of the brand Ducraymarketed by Pierre Fabre Italia Spa.

The food supplement is manufactured by PFDC Laboratoires Dermatologiques Ducray, based in Le Payrat, Cahors, 46000, France. The affected lots are the following:

2K1RF, 2K1MD, 2K1MC : expiry 06/2024, 30 capsules, net weight 17g

: expiry 06/2024, 30 capsules, net weight 17g 2K1RG : expiry 07/2024, 30 capsules, net weight 17g

: expiry 07/2024, 30 capsules, net weight 17g 2K1RJ: expiry 07/2024, 5 capsules, net weight 2.8g.

The reason for the food recall is of a physical nature, that is the possible presence of glass particles less than 630 microns. Among the warnings indicated in the sheet, consumers are instructed to suspend the use of the product of the indicated lots and to return the package in possession to the point of sale or pharmacy.

Unknowingly ingesting glass or other sharp material can be potentially dangerous to health. In the best of cases it is digested as if nothing had happened, however in others it can cause extensive damage to the esophagus, stomach and the entire digestive tract. If the objects have managed to pass the esophagus, mild abdominal pain or even signs of acute abdomen may appear. In severe cases you may be prone to stomach or abdominal perforation. Consult your doctor if glass fragments may have been ingested.