Beware of the kissing parasite: Chagas disease, alarm for this pathology

Once mononucleosis was considered the kissing disease, new problems have arisen over time, some of which are truly worrying.

The kissing parasite is very aggressive and can cause serious problems. Compared to mononucleosis, however, one does not get infected through the actual kiss, not with saliva. The alarm has been sounded almost everywhere with consequences that can create quite a few health problems from which it is then difficult to get out. Let’s try to understand this pathology more closely both to identify its causes and possibly what to do if it becomes infected.

What is Chagas disease?

But what is Chagas disease? The scientific name of this pathology is American trypanosomiasis and it is caused by parasites, the triatomine bedbugs which are commonly called “kissing insects“. These parasites feed on human blood especially from the face and can cause many problems.

The disease is spreading especially in the United States of America, but unfortunately cases have also occurred in Europe and in our country. Contagion comes through contact with bedbug feces or urine. The Ministry of Health has underlined that in the world there are about 6-7 million people infected with this Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes the infection.

The endemic areas of the pathology are 21 countries of South America, namely: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

How does the infection happen?

But how does the contagion occur with regard to Chagas disease? As mentioned, the infection occurs through the contact with the feces or urine of infected bedbugs. These are vectors of the parasite itself and they bite an uncovered part of our body such as the face, leaving feces near the bite.

If the person scratches the bite it will actually open a way for the same parasite to enter the person’s body. But be careful because this is not the only way to contract the disease, but everything can also come through the simple consumption of contaminated food, through blood transfusions, organ transplants or even from an infected mother to her child during pregnancy.

What are the symptoms of the disease?

Symptoms of Chagas disease speak of two stages different that make it clear unequivocally that we are faced with a problem of no small importance. The phases are divided into sharp e breaking latest news. During the first phase, which lasts two months after the infection, the parasites circulate in the blood but in this case the symptoms are absent or, if present, very mild. The first signs of the disease are skin lesions or red swelling of the eyelids. In other cases, fever, headache, paleness, muscle pain, pain in the abdomen or chest, swollen lymph nodes and difficulty breathing may occur.

When you go into the chronic phase, the parasites hide in your digestive muscles and heart. Up to 30% of affected patients will develop heart problems while 10% of digestive disorders. The infection in its acute phase can also cause sudden death or even a very serious heart failure. It is therefore not a simple thing to deal with, but one that must lead us to raise our attention to avoid problems that are decidedly serious for our health.

How to prevent the disease?

Now that we know how the Chagas disease it is also important to inform us about the prevention tools to avoid being infected. In fact, the fact that we are dealing with such small insects does not make things easy and control programs are the only solution not to avoid contracting the disease but to stop it in its very early stage. In fact, this is so slow that it will lead us to have the parasite well developed in our body without even realizing it.

Given the possibility of transmission through transfusions or transplants, screening for this pathology becomes essential. The World Health Organization recommends using prevention systems such as mosquito nets and practicing good personal hygiene measures as well as the foods we consume both in transport and in preparation.

How is the disease treated?

Since this disease is quite recent from different points of view, it becomes very difficult to cure it. She is currently being treated with benznidazole or nifurtimox which are 100% effective drugs only when given shortly after the infection.

Attention must then be paid above all to the heart and digestive system which are the most attacked in the severe form to try to prevent very unpleasant problems as mentioned before, such as very serious heart failure and which lead to very complicated operations. However, the main advice is to always seek medical attention if severe symptoms appear.

